When you have unexpected dental pain, your dentist should be the first person you should talk to. However, if you are dealing with an extreme toothache in the middle of the night or find out that your gums are bleeding when you are on vacation, it will be considered a dental emergency.

In New York, Bronx preventive dentistry consultations can be given by many dentists. However, you must choose one that fits your overall dental needs and has good experience in his area of expertise.





Common Dental Emergencies:

Unbearable toothache- When you experience a sudden toothache that is severe and unbearable, you should not take it lightly. You may apply a cold compress or rinse your mouth with a saltwater solution for temporary relief. However, you must find emergency help for the pain and contact your dentist immediately.

Bleeding gums- Slight irritation or pain in the gums is not considered an emergency. But if it is followed by bleeding and swelling, it can mean that you have underlying health or dental issues, so you must see your dentist without any further ado.

Swelling in the jaw- Swelling in the jaw can mean that you have an infection in your jaw or lymph nodes that you must not ignore.

Sudden knocked out tooth- If your tooth gets knocked out unexpectedly, it is evident that you need an emergency visit to the dentist. However, if you take sudden action, is it possible that the dentist will reinsert your tooth. If you carefully pick up your tooth and preserve it in a milk container and visit your dentist quickly, it is possible to save your tooth.

A crown is broken or cracked– If you have a dental crown that is broken, it can lead to infections. By taking an emergency appointment, you can quickly get your crown replaced and avoid any further complications.

Lost filling– Missing fillings can also be another reason you will need an emergency visit. It can expose your tooth entirely and easily break or chip your tooth. Additionally, It can also damage your nerves, which requires emergency treatment.

How to Avoid Dental Emergencies

You can avoid possible emergencies by having regular dental checkups as your dentist will examine your loose crowns or the possibility of any infections or nerve damage, and this will reduce the risk of dental emergencies.

You can also avoid emergencies by paying close attention to your oral health and being attentive. If you see any odd signs, consult your dentist immediately.

Dental emergencies can happen even when you take good care of your teeth and are undeniable. You must not ignore any symptoms and visit your dentist at the earliest.

