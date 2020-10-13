INSCMagazine: Get Social!



















If you recently started a business, you’re likely excited to get things going and generate sales. But before your venture turns profitable, you need to build a social media game plan.

There are a few things to keep in mind while developing a social media strategy.

For starters, it’s hard to start building engagement without having goals. It’s also smart to research your audience because this will ensure you reach out to the right group of people.

Are you anxious to hear more tips about how to create an effective marketing strategy?

Here are seven steps to take to improve your social media marketing. In the process, you’ll build a successful business with a loyal group of followers to boot!

1. Start by Making Some Goals

Get your social media off on the right foot by establishing some goals. Maybe one of your goals is to set up some social media channels and craft a fantastic biography.

It’ll take time to come up with a well thought out bio, but yours is going to sound great!

Besides setting up bios, another goal could be to educate your audience about your brand. And while you’re at it, work hard to build your audience.

Even though it’s not all about the numbers, keep track of how many followers you gain. A lot of this will depend on how much you interact on each social site. So keep that in mind.

You can get followers organically, but advertising can help you reach your goals too. We discuss social media advertising in more detail on number six.

2. Select Your Social Sites With Care

If you’re a new company, you’re likely anxious to establish yourself on the web. You’re ready to take the bulls by its horns and set up an account on every social site.

Even though that seems like a good idea — be realistic. It’s challenging to be active on every social site right from the get-go.

Especially if you’re a one-person show, it’s not going to happen. You’re going to be plenty busy focusing on other business operations. You won’t possibly have time for everything, so it’s best to select a few social sites for starters.

Go with the most popular social sites, such as Facebook and Instagram. You can also do some research on which sites would be the most effective for your audience.

After deciding on which social sites are best, work hard to get things rolling.

3. Do Research on Your Audience

Speaking of your audience, take the time to understand who they are. It’s also vital to find out what attracts them to brands like yours.

You should research general information about them. Learn what your audiences’ age, profession, and interests are.

For example, say you’re selling coaching classes to young professionals. If that’s the case, their ages likely range from the mid-20s to age 40 or so.

Get to know your followers. The more you learn about them, the easier it’ll be to engage with them.

Your end goal should be to convert them into customers and sell them your products and services.

And if you make friends along the way who are in the same industry or love your products, that’s great too!

4. Be Consistent With Your Social Media Profiles

We touched on setting up your social media profiles earlier. But it goes without saying that as you set up your social media profiles, don’t forget to fill out everything.

Be consistent with your branding (logo, wording, and images). That way, no matter the site they’re on, your audience will recognize you.

Have a high-quality logo designed and use it on every social site. It should be a clear image that looks nice and represents your brand well.

Also, consider hiring a designer who can create posts with the same brand colors and messages. The more consistent you are across all social media platforms, the better.

5. Decide How Often to Post

When you get everything set up, you may initially do a great job of being active on social media.

While it’s smart to engage and post regularly, you may get burned out.

That’s why it’s essential to come up with a realistic schedule to follow. For example, initially, you may want to post every other day throughout the week.

Come up with a social media calendar that shows the channels, days, and times you plan to post. And, of course, outline what type of content you plan on sharing.

The content you share could be a new blog post or a new product feature you’re eager to promote.

Depending on how it goes, you may need to tweak it. Increase or decrease the number of posts you post weekly. Doing this will help you come up with a schedule that works best for you.

6. Do Some Advertising on Social Media

If you have the budget for it, advertise your products. You could give advertising a shot on Facebook or Instagram, for example.

Advertising will improve your customer engagement and should also generate some sales. Try advertising your products on a few sites like Facebook and Instagram.

By doing your research, you can use their advertising platform to your advantage. If you’re not familiar with advertising, hire someone who specializes in it.

After launching a few ads, pay close attention to your ROI (return on investment). That way, you can gauge whether your advertising efforts are working.

7. Check Out Other Competitors

As you get going on social media, don’t forget to stalk (okay, watch) what your competitors are doing.

Is there a way they highlight a product or saying that’s generating a lot of discussions?

Without copying them, think of similar methods you can try. By implementing a similar strategy, you’ll improve your audience’s engagement.

In Conclusion

Now that you understand what needs to happen to create a fantastic social media strategy, there’s no better time to start.

Jumpstarting your business may mean you have to wear a lot of hats, but you’ve got this!

Take it one day at a time, and pretty soon, you’ll know everything you need to know about social media. And even if you don’t, you can hire an expert to help out.

Your social media efforts will pave the way to a profitable and well-known business!

