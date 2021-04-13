For an NBA player having their name in the same conversation with Wilt Chamberlain is always a good thing. Surpassing him is ever better. Tonight Stephen Curry set the Golden State Warriors franchise record for points.

He only needed 19 to accomplish the feat and he didn’t wait around for it.

Curry got to the 19 with one minute and 40 seconds to go in the first quarter and finished with 21. He added nine in the second quarter which meant he hit the 30 mark. More importantly the Warriors trailed the Denver Nuggets by five at half time.

This was a must win game for Golden State after losing to the Washington Wizards last Friday. In the third quarter he one again took over as he scored 18 points helping the Warriors outscore the Nuggets 43-22. With a 16 point lead Steve Kerr was able to give him his normal rest to start the fourth quarter.

Denver to their credit did go on a run late in the fourth to make it interesting. With a little over a minute to go Michael Porter Jr scored on a put back dunk to get the Nuggets within seven. Yet, Draymond Green and Curry made their free throws and the final score was 116-107.

Since Curry rested in the fourth he ended with 53 points, seven rebounds, and four assists and went 14-24 from the field, 10-18 from beyond the arc, and 15-16 from the free throw line.

It’s only fitting that Curry broke Chamberlain’s record with a tremendous performance and even better a win for the Warriors.

Note: This was the ninth time in Curry’s career he hit the 50 point mark.

Here’s a look at the Curry breaking the Warriors franchise record and the reactions on social media.

The Warriors’ all-time leading scorer: Wardell Stephen Curry II https://t.co/IIYfhICAjC pic.twitter.com/TX50b0woTF — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) April 13, 2021

The greatness of @StephenCurry30 is unbelievable. We will never see this greatness again…, We love you!!! Stephen Curry became the first player in @NBAHistory to have multiple games with the statline of 50+ PTS, 10+ 3PM and 10+ FTM. #NBA #DubNation — Miko Palero (@MikoPalero) April 13, 2021 — Kara CP (@karachoyce) April 13, 2021

