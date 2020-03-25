Style: 7 Must-Have Types of Tights to Get for Your Wardrobe

The piece of garment we know today as a pair of tights has come a long way since the days of its historical progenitors, namely the different types of silken and woolen hosiery worn by men throughout the medieval period in Europe. Today, tights are mostly made of elastic synthetic fabrics, and while their athletic and techwear variants are sometimes worn by men, most other varieties are instead staples in modern woman’s wardrobe.

Indeed, a pair of women’s tights is one of the most versatile articles of clothing that a woman can have in her closet. They can be worn underneath a skirt, a pair of shorts, or a long dress, which means there are numerous combinations that you can try on any given day. Furthermore, owning tights in a few essential styles lets you further mix and match with other pieces from your wardrobe, allowing you to craft more everyday looks without even spending money on additional items for your wardrobe.

In this short guide, we’ll fill you in on some of the types of tights you should definitely consider getting as part of your daily wear.

Opaque Tights

As their name suggests, opaque tights are intended to provide opaque coverage for the legs. Typically made of any combination of materials like acrylic, nylon, lycra, spandex, polyester, and cotton, opaque tights come in a variety of colors and typically feature a thick construction, with a denier count of around 80 and above. They are a great choice if you desire a richer and more solid color, in addition to providing your legs warmth and coziness, especially during the colder months.

Semi-Opaque Tights

Conversely, semi opaque tights are a little more translucent compared to opaque tights, thus revealing a bit of the wearer’s skin underneath them. They are typically available in fabrics with a denier count of 40, 50, 60, or something close to these numbers.

Sheer Tights

On the opposite end of the spectrum are sheer tights, which are the most see-through among the types of tights based on their opacity. However, even sheer tights have varying levels of transparency. There are the “nude” types of sheer tights with a denier count of somewhere between 5 and 10—any one of which will likely afford you very little coverage for your legs. Instead, they can help you achieve a more polished look for your legs, making it appear as though you’re wearing concealer or makeup on them. There are also sheer tights with a higher denier count of around 30, which are more ideal for spring or autumn weather.

Control Top Tights

If there were certain parts of your body that you would like to smoothen and make more firm, then you have the option of buying control top tights. A pair of tights that combines the best features of hosiery and shapewear into one garment, control top tights make your body look slimmer or more in proportion by smoothing up certain areas like your thighs, hips, and even your tummy. By firming your silhouette, a pair of control top tights will not only make you look more confident, it will also make you feel more comfortable as well.

Footless Tights

While most other types of tights cover the body from waist to foot, footless tights are truncated around the shin area of the leg, just before the ankle. In this manner, they are very similar to leggings, but they still provide the comfort and variable coverage of tights. As with normal tights, women are spoilt for choice when it comes to the colors, patterns, and opacity that footless tights come in.

Fishnet Tights

Fishnet tights are another type of tights that make for a bold addition to woman’s casualwear collection. The fishnet holes come in different sizes, allowing you to vary your everyday style and make a statement in numerous ways. Although fishnet tights usually come in darker colors, some are also available in other hues as well. There are also footless and control top variants of such tights.

Techwear Tights

Techwear tights come in different forms, but what they all have in common is that they usually have special features that add to their value as an everyday garment. Some techwear tights feature fabrics and construction that are made for sweat wicking and breathability, while others are especially made to keep the legs warm during cool weather conditions. Others may possess weatherproof capabilities, while others may boast of such properties as odor resistance, abrasion resistance, elasticity for better freedom of movement, and many more.

Indeed, tights are an awesome addition to your wardrobe, and with so many variants to choose from, the styling possibilities you can get out of this versatile piece of garment is practically endless. Go get a pair today!