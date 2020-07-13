Style: Fashion Tips For 2020 (COVID-19)

2020 is a year of fashion, and you want to look stylish despite the COVID-19 pandemic that ushered the year. If you are going to look stylish and fashionable, here are some nuggets that will help you maintain that confident look.

1. Don A Fashionable Mask

The mask is today an item of fashion, and the fashion world is beautifying this protective cloth (all thanks to COVID-19). Designers have picked the niche to produce stylish face masks to aid with the COVID-19 pandemic. The basic mask is no. With the numerous styles, materials, arts, and designs of face masks, you are spoiled for choice. The great thing is the masks are washable and reusable. Go for face masks that suit your style or match your attire. You want to look stylish and fashionable even when fighting the pandemic.

2. Accessorize Your Outfit

Don on at least a single piece of accessory. Consider a necklace, some sun shades, a nice pair of earrings or a bag. If you are a minimalist, a nice pioneer watch will do the trick. Watches come in different sizes, colors, and changeable watch bands for various fashion styles.

3. Go For Perfectly-Fitting Clothes

Finding perfect apparel for your body takes some hustle, but you can solve this by hiring a good tailor. Tailored clothing boasts a polished look and makes you feel comfortable. Shun long trousers that drag on the ground and dresses that appear huddled up awkwardly – they do not look stylish. With clothes that fit well, you can try attires that are a bit oversized or undersized in an elegant manner that will not give a messy appearance.

4. Reduce the Matching

Avoid coordinating colors; this looks boring in 2020. However, there is an exception for festive fashion and rave outfits. If not, you are free to play with colors. Do not overdo it, though – try colors that combine perfectly with your outfit. Instead of a single color from top to bottom, try different shades. For example, Navy blue, white, and black combine outfits combine well with outfits of other colors. Go for a look with varied color combinations of apparel, bags, shoes, and accessories.

5. Create a Personal Style

Developing a personal style can take time, but you can start at any point. While its own style sounds like a standard look, it takes a lot of experimenting. Experimenting is the only way you will find a style that fits your ideals and choices. Have the courage to play with various colors, shapes, and styles until you settle for looks great on your unique personality.

6. Play With Colour

You are probably not comfortable with adding color to your appearance – that is okay; you are not alone. The key is to start by adding only one colorful item and maintain the other part of your look natural. This way, you slowly find yourself comfortable and now ready to experiment with colors. You soon learn the best color combinations that suit your style.

7. Combine Patterns And Textures

2020 is not the year of matching your shoes to your handbag. You want to create a bold fashion look by mixing textures and patterns. If you are a bit nervous, then you can start little with neutral prints (like stripes) and modest textures like knits and leather. As you become, you can transition gradually to other bold prints and textures like paisleys and Sequins. You can start slowly by using bold patterns and prints on small outfits such as scurf or tie until you identify what suits your style.

8. Shop Online For Your Fashion

With most retail stores shutting down due to the pandemic, most have an online presence. Do not just shop; shop for outfits that suit your style. You also want what you need to avoid cluttering your wardrobe with things you will never wear. When you fill your wardrobe with items that you love, styling yourself becomes very easy.

