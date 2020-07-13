Business: Safety Tips For The Constructive Site’s Workers

The safety of construction workers is one of the most overlooked aspects when a construction project takes place. In regular workplaces, an office’s accident is merely a nuisance for the worker and a problem for the HR department. However, at a construction site, the accidents that occur could be fatal.

With the daily news about earth-shattering explosions, trapped construction workers, and environmental disasters, people have become more reluctant to work at a construction site.

With over 3 million employment opportunities, the job of a construction worker is one of the most dangerous occupations in the world. You should expect anything out of the ordinary once you work at a construction site, such as falling objects, electrocutions, structural collapses, or machinery malfunctions.

As an employer, you may think about cutting corners on safety measures to save money. But it is a very short-term benefit because construction site accidents and injuries can actually cost you a lot. It can even halt your entire construction project.

Being a responsible employer, you have to ensure your worker’s safety at all costs. There are numerous ways to improve your workers’ safety and health, without you costing an arm and a leg. We have listed down a few safety tips for you to take notes.

Wearing protective gears at all times

Every time you are on a construction site, make sure your workers are wearing proper personal protective equipment (PPE). Having the appropriate PPE could create a huge impact. In case of an accident, it could save the workers from incurring a major injury. These are some of the PPEs every worker should have:

Head Protection: Safety Helmets/Hard Hats

Foot Protection: Safety Shoes

Protective Clothing: Reflective Vests

Eye and Face Protection: Goggles and Face Mask/Shields

Hand Protection: Protective Gloves

Hearing Protection: Protective Ear Muffs

Safety Belts/Safety Harness

Take guidance when unsure

If, at any point, your worker is unsure about what to do or how to handle specific machinery, encourage them to ask the supervisor for help instead of taking matters into their own hands.

For instance, if your construction site has diesel generators of Krugerpower or any other company, then guide your workers about its remote start options so that they can work without any inconvenience or danger.

Tidy Up

It is another great tip to avoid accidents. Keep your site clean at all times, and don’t have stuff lying around on the site. Trips and slips may not seem like a significant problem, but do not let that fool you. Thus, pay special attention to areas such as escape and access routes to avoid mishaps. The HSE (Health, Safety, and Environment) statistics revealed that minor accidents cause 30 percent of major injuries.

Health and Safety Training

It is vital to give your workers a proper health and safety training upon hiring them and also while starting a new project. Every construction site is not the same as the other, so brief them about all the necessary precautions, the exit routes, the PPEs, and ways to tackle any unforeseen event.

They should be completely aware of the risks and dangers they have to go through, especially when it comes to working with heights, confined spaces, or machinery. It is also advisable to brief them about the first aid procedures to minimize the accident risks.

Avoid high-risk areas

The best way to avoid serious damages is to keep yourself and your workers away from high-risk areas. Keep a lookout for whatever is happening around you. Around 14 percent of fatalities occur due to the field’s overturning or collapsing, while 11 percent of deaths happen because of getting hit by a moving vehicle.

In case of working at heights, don’t take up the project until you don’t have appropriate guard rails or proper preventions.

Don’t work over unsupported trenches until you don’t have safe access.

Working under a crane or other dangerous operations should be discouraged at all costs.

Do not work without site induction

Every site is unique in its way: in terms of work operation and hazards. For example, construction on plain land is less risky as compared to a construction project taking place in a mountainous area. Therefore, before you begin your construction process, ensure site induction. Every worker should be fully informed about the organization and operation of the site and his responsibilities.

Report every unexpected situation

If you notice a particular fault or a problem, do not take it lightly. Direct your workers to fill out an accident report, a near-miss report, or inform the supervisor without hesitation.

The only way of taking immediate action is to ensure the management is aware of the situation beforehand. This way, the issue could be resolved promptly to avoid any inconvenience and accident.

Conclusion

Your ultimate goal is to reduce the construction accidents, fatalities, and injuries from maximum to zero. The fewer the accidents would be, the more fame your construction company would receive. So follow our tips religiously to be successful.

