Planning and creating the perfect outfit is not an easy feat. While the fashion world has become more lenient when it comes to combining styles, textures, and colors, there are still rules that need to be followed if you want to look trendy. Since summer is closing in, it’s time to start planning your ideal summer outfit.

If you are still not familiar with this season’s trends, there’s no need to worry because we’ve got your back. Stylists have declared that slides are back in style. So if you don’t own a pair already, make sure to explore different options. Go for fashionable and comfy at the same time. Freedom Moses offers options in various colors, so you’ll surely be able to find something for yourself.

Now that you have acquired the item of the season, it’s time to start planning. Take a look at our tips to see what styles and outfits go well with this particular footwear.

Neutrals

You can never go wrong if you stick to neutrals. If beige and taupe are not your cup of tea, try something a little more unusual, like greys. You might feel like grey is the most boring color there is, but hear us out. Head-to-toe grey is the ultimate street style look. Wear your grey slides with a sporty grey one-piece to get that casual vibe.

If you’re into dressy outfits, combine your pair with a neutral color two-piece suit. This elegant look is bound to impress everyone around you. If the middle ground is where you feel most comfortable, you can always pair them with an oversized cardigan and a flowy skirt for an effortless but chic look.

Add Texture

Mixing and playing with different textures is a great way to create intriguing and memorable looks. Start by choosing a texture that seems neutral, like denim and cotton, and then combine it with something more unusual. Sounds pretty straightforward, right?

Now let’s see where slides come into play here. Stylists suggest combining them with accessories with interesting textures, like a shearling bucket hat, for instance. This way, you get that urban vibe without putting a lot of effort into your outfit.

Pops of Color

For a bubbly, carefree look, add some color into your daily outfits. Freedom Moses’ Slides are a great way to make that change since they come in almost every color imaginable. Wear a neutral color dress or shirt and break the monotony with some pastel shoes. Alternatively, you can wear something with lots of patterns and tone it down with a neutral pair.

Leather

For an edgier look, combine them with a leather piece like a jacket, pants, or even a skirt. Skinny jeans, a leather jacket, and a pair of black slides are an excellent outfit choice if you’re going for something more casual but still chic.

Freedom Moses offers shoes with different finishes that come in a variety of colors, so you will surely be able to find something to fit your style. If, on the other hand, you want something more sophisticated, you can pair them off with a leather A-line dress and a statement headband.

Share this: Facebook

Tumblr

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Pinterest

Reddit

Pocket

Print

Telegram

WhatsApp

Skype

