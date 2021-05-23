Photos courtesy of HA Communications

The Mexican artist Christi Lux presents her new single and it comes by the name “BEBE”, a pop / urban love song, a sensual, passionate song and a romantic lyrical.

Bebe is the name of the new success of Christi Lux, with only two weeks after its launch the video clip has more than 100 thousand views, the song is placed in the 4th position of views in Latin America. There’s no doubt that the style of Christi Lux has conquered the world, her charisma, sensuality, beauty and talent have made her the new exponent of the urban genre.

Counting on several songs that have taken her to the number 1 position, Christi continues to bet on her melody, without leaving her essence, let us remember that Christi Lux has a big musical repertoire and from her first release in her career until today, Christi Lux has been the favorite of the Latin audience.

Official Video – BEBE

The visual for BABY is full of love and passion, it focuses on a nightclub where Christi Lux declares her love, reminding her baby that she is crazy about him.

Exclusive artist of Galaxy 9, a production house that welcomes a great artist giving her enough support to turn CHRISTI LUX into the SUPERNOVA that she is today, counting on her musical producer the two-time GRAMMY winner JahBorn.

She was nominated for the Urban Awards in New York City, where she will be visiting the big city to promote her single in the local New York media. To learn more about this unparalleled talent follow her @christiluxmusic

