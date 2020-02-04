The Vertical Facelift: What Makes it Different?

It seems the vertical facelift has recently surged in popularity in the plastic surgery industry, but why? It’s easy to look at any facelift and say they’re all the same or similarly effective. The truth is, however, that a lot of different facelifts may have distinct functionalities that work best with certain issues.

Facelift procedures are constantly fading in and out of the industry. Gone are the days where a doctor would just simply pull your face back to make you look younger; the procedure is more complicated now. Vertical facelifts are proof of this as well as of procedures that are intricate yet effective.

How the Method Works

The vertical facelift was first developed by Dr. Andrew Jacono of New York Facial Plastic Surgery. He ran a medical study that details how the method is done and the most effective ways to achieve it. The full name of the procedure is the minimal access deep plane extended, or MADE, vertical vector facelift.

This procedure is a mix of three different facelifting methods: the minimal access cranial suspension, or MACS, lift, short scar, and the deep plane facelift. As a hybrid of multiple methods, vertical facelifts are also under a category of modern techniques that focus on particular areas. This makes the whole procedure shorter, quicker, more accurate and efficient, and even much safer for the clients.

According to Dr. Jacono, one of the factors that help produce successful results is the angle. This is known as the “Angle of Maximal Rejuvenation.” If done right, this reduces the sagging of the skin on certain areas of the face while keeping the cheeks round.

Vertical facelifts were designed to fight gravity. It’s gravity that causes the sagging and jowling of skin on the face and neck. That’s why this technique focuses mostly on the skin at the bottom of the face.

Differences to Typical Facelift Surgery

Unlike traditional facelifts, vertical facelifts have the skin on the face pulled upwards. Traditional facelifts have the skin pull more horizontally. Because of the skin being pulled vertically, it can last longer against the forces of gravity.

The face looks like it has been pulled back after a traditional facelift. It makes the face look unnatural or too tight. With a vertical facelift, it looks more natural.

Vertical facelifts don’t sacrifice the fullness of the cheeks. This is one of the vital features of the face that make it look more youthful. After a successful process, the sagging skin is removed while maintaining a more balanced aesthetic.

Another difference is the type of anesthesia used. For a regular facelift, general anesthesia is implemented, which leaves the client unconscious. Vertical facelifts only require local anesthesia, allowing the patient to be awake and also being a benefit to the surgeon.

Compared to Other Types of Facelift Surgery

There are multiple aspects of other facelift procedures that make up the vertical facelift. On their own, they won’t be able to produce the same results that vertical facelifts have. Here are some positive aspects this procedure has taken from them.

The MACS facelift does help with reducing jowls around the chin area. Vertical facelifts take this part of that procedure to provide a more youthful look. The MADE method has a bit more focus on the perioral region, which is around the mouth.

Like vertical facelifts, the short scar utilizes short incisions. However, according to the study, short scar techniques seem to fail or have poor results in the neck and midface areas. Vertical facelifts emphasize the lower part of the face like this technique does.

The main point of the deep plane facelift is to not only be effective but go for a more natural look while being safe for the client. The complexity of this procedure is greater than a regular facelift yet the risk for complications afterward isn’t as great. The vertical and deep plane facelift can both be done using local anesthesia.

Who is Vertical Facelift Surgery for?

In terms of age, there isn’t too much of a limit. It depends on how far the aging process is as shown on the face. Those who are showing signs of aging may benefit the most from this procedure.

These signs are more likely to appear around the age of 40. However, patients can be in their 30s or even 60s. This is before any major changes from a traditional facelift would be needed.

When the jowling starts, it’s time to start investing in a M.A.D.E. surgery. It’s not for those with heavy signs of aging. Vertical facelifts are more meant to be the pre-facelift that prevents you from needing the traditional procedure at all or sooner.

This technique also has a fast recovery time. So for those who have a very busy life, this might be a better idea over a regular facelift. Essentially, you could get this procedure on Friday, recover over the weekend, then get back to work on Monday.

If you’re looking for someone who specializes in vertical facelifts, then who better than the very person who invented the technique? Dr. Andrew Jacono is a world-renowned plastic surgeon who specializes in the reconstruction of the face through intricate procedures he crafted himself.

In addition to vertical facelifts are mini-facelifts, non-surgical treatments, and much more. Due to the nature of these procedures, Dr. Jacono never uses general anesthesia. Patients have also expressed worry about the after-effects of general anesthesia, like having nausea or headaches.

Dr. Jacono has written many books on his signature techniques, like “The Face of the Future” or “Dissecting the Facelift.” He has been featured in magazines, various news outlets, and has received many awards for his work. He also does charitable surgery, doing free procedures for children in third-world countries and women who are victims of domestic violence.

If you’re looking to get any of these practices done by Dr. Jacono, then feel free to call our New York City hotline at 212-570-2500, or 516-773-4646 for our Long Island hotline. You could also contact us online or visit us on site. We’ll be more than happy to answer any questions you may have about the procedures done at our locations.

