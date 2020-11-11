Supporting Businesses and Entrepreneurs Save on Their Coffee Spending

INSCMagazine: Get Social!



















Throughout the entire world, businesses of all sizes are having financial losses, making tough decisions about workforce reductions and having budget’s slashed for their biggest projects for the year. And, no one could have predicted that any of this would happen at the start of 2020.

Companies are struggling to keep afloat and to keep some of their employees employed due to the financial losses they are facing due to the COVID-19 virus. Some of those include small businesses all over the globe – including the United States of America. And, a recent study shows the rate of permanent small business closures due to COVID-19 has increased by 10% since July, now sitting at 54%.

Now, businesses of all sizes who are doing well during this unprecedented time are trying to support as many of those small businesses as they can to keep everyone afloat and prevent another recision like the one in the early 2000s.

One business that is doing this is Barcey’s Coffee. Barcey’s is a wholesale and innovative Artisan Coffee supplier that has launched an all-new, user-friendly website that is making it easier for businesses of all sizes to purchase quality artisan coffee for their customers, clients or employees at a hassle-free price that includes a free membership, saving companies thousands of dollars each year.

“Our main goal at Barcey’s Coffee is to help small businesses and entrepreneurs save money on their coffee by buying it at off retail price and without the hassle of applying for wholesale accounts,” said Christine Guillen, Co-Founder of Barcey’s Coffee. “Every penny counts for small businesses – I know from experience – but they shouldn’t sacrifice the quality of the coffee to do so. That’s why I created this free, exclusive platform.”

Offering organic blends, single origin, blend, and espresso, Barcey’s Coffee offers businesses the ability to purchase some of the best artisan, sustainably grown beans that are roasted in the United States of America – including Tentera Coffee located in LA and Venetian Coffee in FL. Plus, their membership is completely free, which not only saves money for small businesses but helps support other American companies as well.

For more information about Barcey’s Coffee or to sign up for their exclusive program, visit www.barcey’s.coffee. Stay tuned for new vendor partnership updates on their Facebook, here.

Share this: Facebook

Tumblr

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Pinterest

Reddit

Pocket

Print

Telegram

WhatsApp

Skype

