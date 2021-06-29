Did you know that in 2017 approximately 20 million American adults battled with some form of addiction? A survey conducted by the National Survey on Drug Use and Health (NSDUH), found that an estimated 70% of these individuals had ongoing struggles with alcohol abuse. While drug addiction can be a scary experience for you, it is important to know what the implications are. In addition, it is important for you to know how to identify the early signs and how to seek help. To find out more about addiction, keep on reading.

Types of Addiction

You would be surprised to find that addiction is not only related to substance abuse, but can also be associated with behavioral addictions. For instance, if you or someone that you know can’t stay away from gambling, then you may have a behavioral addiction. Knowing the different types of addictions can help you understand the extent of addiction better. When you are addicted to something, it becomes harder and harder to stay away from it. But sometimes, this can lead to a destructive cycle if you are not careful in treating your addiction. In addition, it can cost you your physical and mental health. If you or your loved one has an uncontrollable dependence on the following, you should consider getting professional help as soon as possible.





Alcoholic beverages

Nicotine or tobacco products

Inhalants or other aerosol products

Prescription or illicit drugs

Any over the counter medications

Alternatively, your addiction can be more on the behavioral side with the following.

Working

Sexual pleasure

Gambling

Internet usage

Excessive shopping

How Do You Identify Early Warning Signs?

It doesn’t matter what type of addiction you have. It is essential to know how to identify the early warning signs. However, sometimes you may not be able to determine whether you are an addict or not. Moreover, if you engage in some common social behaviors such as drinking or even smoking. Sometimes, it’s easy to mistake an experimental phase in your life with a potential addiction. Nonetheless, you should still be aware of certain changes in your personality. For instance, you may start to lack interest in certain hobbies or activities that you used to find important to your personal development. Other things that you should consider outside your social behavior are the following.

Any concerning changes to your health.

Some potentially serious changes to your mental or emotional health.

Excessive changes to how you perceive your life.

The best way to eliminate any other potential problems that may be causing the above-mentioned changes. Failure to assess what the initial changes are caused by can leave you uncertain whether you have an addiction to worry about, or a potentially life-threatening underlying condition.

What Next?

If you’re unable to get immediate help with your addiction you may face long-term consequences. For instance, you may be susceptible to getting deadly diseases when you share needles with other people. Secondly, you may damage relationships with your family and friends. Lastly, you may lose a lot of money while trying to support your addiction. This is why it is essential to find appropriate recovery options as soon as you realize that you may have some problems. The best way to find an adequate recovery method is by speaking to a medical professional or visiting a rehabilitation center to assess what can work for you.

The Takeaway

When you have an addiction or know someone who has one, it can be a challenging phase to overcome. It is important to be careful of any changes to your life if you have experimented with any substances. To find out more, click on this link https://www.gallusdetox.com/.

