OKLAHOMA CITY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Trevon Moehrig of Texas Christian University has been named the 2020 Paycom Jim Thorpe Award Winner, awarded to the top defensive back in college football. The announcement was made live virtually on The Home Depot College Football Awards on ESPN. Moehrig was presented the 2020 Paycom Jim Thorpe Award on behalf of Paycom and the Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame.

Moehrig is the first defensive back from TCU to be awarded the Paycom Jim Thorpe Award since it was established in 1986. He led nationwide ballots in the closest overall voting since a tie for the award in 1987.

Moehrig was a leader in the 2020 Horned Frogs defense and named TCU Team Captain in each game this season. He is one of the most versatile defensive players to come through TCU and was a key part of the Horned Frogs’ late-season surge, leading them to the 2020 Texas Bowl.

Moehrig boasted seven first- and second-team honors in the 2020 season, including First-Team All-American by ESPN, First-Team All-Big 12, First-Team All-Big 12 by Associated Press and Second-Team All-American by Associated Press, Football Writers Association of America, American Football Coaches Association and Sporting News.

A tremendous all-around safety who makes plays all over the field, Moehrig routinely fills the stat sheet with tackles, takeaways, pass breakups and interceptions. He was responsible for nine takeaways over the last two years, noted as a team-best and tied for the second-best total in the FBS. Moehrig also recorded a career-high three pass breakups, three tackles and the game-saving interception against No. 15 Oklahoma State in the regular season. He totaled a career-best 10 stops, including one for loss against West Virginia.

Moehrig ranks among the nation’s leaders with 1.1 passes defended per game and ranks third at TCU with 47 tackles, including 2.0 for loss.

Paycom and the Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame will honor Moehrig at the 2020 Paycom Jim Thorpe Award Banquet on March 30 in Oklahoma City.

The Paycom Jim Thorpe Award is a member of the National College Football Awards Association (NCFAA), which encompasses the most prestigious awards in college football. Founded in 1997, the NCFAA and its 25 awards now boast over 800 recipients, dating to 1935. Visit ncfaa.org and @NCFAA on Twitter to learn more about this association.

The Paycom Jim Thorpe Award is given to the best defensive back in college football based on performance on the field, athletic ability and character. The award was established in 1986 and is named after history’s greatest all-around athlete, Jim Thorpe. Thorpe excelled as a running back, passer and kicker on the offensive side of the ball, but also stood out as a defensive back. In addition to his legendary performance on the football field, Thorpe played professional baseball and won Olympic gold medals in the decathlon and pentathlon. The Paycom Jim Thorpe Award is universally accepted as one of the nation’s top collegiate sports honors.

Paycom Software, Inc. (“Paycom”) (NYSE:PAYC), a leading provider of comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management software, and the Jim Thorpe Museum and Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame jointly announced in May 2017 an exclusive sponsorship of the Jim Thorpe Award. As a result, the accolade has been named the “Paycom Jim Thorpe Award.”

Olivia James

Marketing Communications & Event Director

Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame

Home of the Paycom Jim Thorpe Award

Office (405) 427-1400

Direct (405) 402-1836

ojames@oksportshof.org