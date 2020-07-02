Tech entrepreneur Chris Hughes: “MintWP helped several e-commerce websites deal with massive traffic influx amidst COVID-19”

The COVID-19 virus has been tough on businesses, especially those who operate out of brick and mortar locations. During this time, many have worked to migrate online to take takeout orders, sell their merchandise to customers remotely, and stay relevant to their customer base. Chris Hughes, the founder MintWP and RedLettuce, has helped these businesses create an online presence, cope with traffic, and sustain through the uncertainty of COVID-19.

Starting and sustaining an e-commerce business can be quite challenging. Through MintWP, Chris and his team have helped numerous businesses cope with challenges during the pandemic. From creating, upgrading, and maintaining WordPress websites, to technical support and guidance, Chris helped several businesses deal with the massive increase in traffic. We did our best to help e-commerce businesses at this crucial juncture.”

With the supply chain crippled and people confined to their homes, essentials and medical supplies became a pressing need. While physical stores, shops, and malls were forced to close down, people began to look for alternatives. E-commerce stores came to the rescue and did their best to provide medical supplies, equipment, food, and essentials. As a result, the majority of people began to order products online. This sudden and massive influx of traffic posed a technical and operational challenge. Chris and his team at MintWP assisted several e-commerce websites and stores. From backend support, troubleshooting, and technical assistance, to managing smooth operations in light of increased demand, Chirs Hughes rescued numerous WordPress websites from crumbling under pressure.

It can be challenging to streamline a website or e-commerce platform under normal circumstances, let alone during COVID-19. “During the pandemic, essential supplies, medical products, and safety equipment become essential. E-commerce helped things together, and we made sure we kept our client’s WordPress websites in optimum condition.”

Hughes also founded Red Lettuce, a company that brings a fresh look to WordPress plugins. Chris and his team selected the best plugins available. Business owners can improve UI, enhance customer experience, and boost sales, and leverage several automated features. In his 25+ years of experience, Chris observed that there were thousands of WordPress plugins available. Though plugins make it possible to integrate useful features without the need for tedious coding, it can become challenging for non-technical people to understand. While some plugins can drastically enhance functionality, utility, and UI, others may be less useful and difficult to learn. RedLettuce was founded to help alleviate this problem. Now users can quickly browse hand-picked plugins, which are both acquired and developed. Apart from the selection, RedLettuce would help users understand, install, and effectively use the desired plugins.

Hughes has countless success stories from small businesses during the COVID-19 crisis. When the world needed to stand together in solidarity, Chris and his team worked around the clock to ensure that e-commerce businesses stood firm. Together, services like MintWP and Red Lettuce can help both customers and business owners flourish during the pandemic and beyond.

