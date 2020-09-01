Tech: How to Upgrade Your Gaming Desktop For Beginners

INSCMagazine: Get Social!



















Having a gaming desktop is amazing, as you have a place where you can play all your favorite games without the worry of lagging and the like! But wait, did you know your desktop can go even further than it can now?

You can try upgrading your gaming desktop!

How do you start though, especially if you’ve never done it before? Read on to learn how you can upgrade your gaming desktop, even if you’re a beginner.

Upgrading Your Gaming Desktop as a Beginner

Here are three informative steps to help you get started with gaming PC building and upgrading:

Learn the Basics of Your Gaming PC

Dive into the basics of how computers are assembled. This will help you feel confident in how to navigate the inner parts and workings of the PC. When we break it down, most desktop computers are made with the following parts:

The actual PC case, which usually has pre-installed fans

Fans and/or liquid cooling

Motherboard and processor

Memory

Storage

Graphics card, which is an option if the motherboard offers integrated graphics

Power supply

Cables for connecting the parts to your motherboard

Once you have the components and their parts familiarized, get more of a feel of how they combine and why they are important. You can do so by watching full PC build videos and also looking at blogs or visit their website to learn more about step-by-step procedures on building PCs.

That way, you have a better level of familiarity and confidence, as you’ve seen people dismantle and reassemble their own PC with better upgrades.

But do note that if you have components that are plug-and-play, fine-tuning its operation or installing updated drivers may be more complicated. This may be beyond the scope of the post.

Look Into Your FIRST Basic Upgrade

Once you have familiarized yourself with the PC’s basic components and understand the gist of how to build a PC, the next thing is to figure out what to upgrade. I highly recommend that you start off with a simple and basic upgrade.

There is NOTHING wrong with starting smaller, rather than to go big and with multiple upgrades in mind. If you do this, it ends up with a lot of confusion and an unfinished or unsuccessful upgrade.

Here are two straightforward upgrades you can try performing first:

Install one or two modules of DRAM

Install a storage drive, which is easy but depends on the drive’s form factor and placement

Besides knowing what upgrades, to begin with, you also have to prepare your tools and equipment. Most gaming PC upgrades would need a screwdriver, depending on the construction of your computer case. You can find out what basic and staple tools you need usually from the basic written installation instructions, which are usually come with new components.

If you are more of a visual learner, you can find manufacturer views dedicated to installing and upgrading PCs using their products. Scroll through the most effective guide that’s easy to understand for you, and get to work!

The most simple and straightforward upgrades would take a few minutes only. While very easy, it gives you more confidence and helps you learn what you should do and avoid doing as you perform bigger upgrades.

How to Get Started In More Advanced Upgrades

Once you have completed your first few simple upgrades, it’s time to move to the more advanced upgrades. This is especially when you’ve gotten more familiar with your gaming PC and enjoys tinkering with it!

There are many different modes and upgrades you can do, which will help your gaming PC while developing your practical skills and technical knowledge.

Here are a few advanced upgrades you can start with:

Custom-synced lighting using the MOD Utility, ASUS Aura, or others. The program to use depends on the memory and RGB components’ manufacturer, so make sure you check what program works beforehand.

Light bars

Liquid cooling systems, whether open or closed-loop

Dual graphics cards, using CrossFire or SLI

Themed build, basing on specific aesthetics, brands, character, media franchise, or whatever you fancy

Remember, some of these upgrades can be quite tricky, even if you’re an experienced PC enthusiast! So make sure that you read and watch installation materials, proceeding at your pace, and taking your time.

Wrapping It Up

When it comes to upgrading your gaming PC desktop, it’s actually not as difficult as you expect. DIY upgrades, when done right, will actually save you a lot in the long-term! Not only does it help keep your PC running smoothly, but you become self-reliant and learn a ton in the process.

So if you’re looking into upgrading your gaming desktop anytime soon, start off with the basics and work your way up! Let me know how your first upgrade went in the comments section below. Good luck!

