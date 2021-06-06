Photo: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

FLOWERY BRANCH, GA – After weeks of speculation and rumors, the Atlanta Falcons and Tennessee Titans have agreed to a trade for disgruntled WR Julio Jones, per ESPN’s Dianna Russini.

Jones, one of the NFL’s elite wideouts, heads to Nashville along with a 2023 6th-round pick for a 2022 2nd-round pick and a 2023 4th-round pick.

In joining the Titans, the 32-year-old Jones will line up across from talented A.J. Brown forming one the league’s most formidable duos, along with the top off of opposing defenses in eliminating eight-man boxes for fellow Crimson Tide alum in RB Derrick Henry.

Two years removed from the AFC Championship game, the addition of Jones boosts Tennessee back into legit AFC contender status along with the likes of Baltimore, Buffalo and Cleveland.

While the defending AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs are still the class of the conference—and arguably the league—the Titans are one of the few teams on both offense and defense that can give Kansas City problems, thanks to their old-school style of play and physical defense.

Now that they have landed Jones, the Titans now arguably have one of the most feared play makers in the league, and are about to become a real problem for the AFC as a whole.

Share this: Facebook

Tumblr

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Pinterest

Reddit

Pocket

Print

Telegram

WhatsApp

Skype

