The esteemed organization, State Bank of India, conducts the SBI Clerk Exam every year to appoint Junior Associates in different customer interaction-related posts. A huge number of aspirants apply and attempt it each year, thanks to the reputation of the post.

If you are one of the aspirants and plan to register for the exam, the process has now become easier as it has gone digital, giving you the option to apply online.

Here is everything you need to know about the SBI Clerk Apply Online process.

Eligibility Criteria for SBI Clerk Exam

The educational qualification for the SBI clerk exam is,

You should be a graduate in any discipline from institutions recognized by the Central Government of India.

If you are currently pursuing your final year, you should produce your proof of degree completion.

You should be proficient in both verbal and written formats in your respective state or union territory’s official language.

Application Process for SBI Clerk Exam

The State Bank of India now gives you a choice to sign up for the SBI clerk exam online. You can find this application process on their official website, displaying the latest notifications and updates regarding various recruitment drives.

The mode of application is online; check for the SBI Clerk Apply Online option and proceed. The application fee is Rs. 750 for the General and OBC categories. If you belong to SC, ST, PWD, or Ex-Servicemen category, you are exempted from paying the application fee.

Documents to Upload

Before you start with the application process, keep scanned copies of these documents handy:

A passport-size colour photograph in JPEG format, 20 to 50 kb in size, and 200 x 230 pixels.

Your signature on white paper, preferably in black ink.

Left thumb impression on white paper using black or blue ink.

A handwritten declaration on a white paper written in English using black ink.

How to Apply?

Step 1

Visit the State Bank of India’s official website and go to the Recruitment of Junior Associates notice from the Latest Announcements tab. Select the SBI Clerk Apply Online option.

Once you land on the website, select the New Registration option, provide your valid Email ID, Name, Phone number, and click on the submit button.

Step 2

In this step, you should upload the scanned documents discussed previously in the “Documents to upload” section. Ensure that all the scanned copies are of good quality and the size, and dimensions should meet the requirements.

Step 3

Enter your personal and academic details in this section. Under educational details, include your 10th, 12th, and graduation details and use your original mark sheets to enter the correct score.

Select the right reservation category, local official language and provide legit temporary and permanent address details for communication. Finally, don’t forget to select the “I Agree” checkbox before you move to the next step.

Step 4

Once you fill-up the form, you have the option to preview the details you have provided. If you entered any incorrect detail or if you would like to make any edits or changes, you can preview the application and cross-check everything one last time.

After checking it, you can proceed to pay the application fee for the SBI Clerk exam.

Step 5

Paying the application fee is the final step of the process. You can pay it online using a credit or debit card belonging to any net banking service. The intimation and the application form charges differ depending on the category you belong to.

Once the payment is made, you will receive an e-receipt which you can get printed for future references.

Checklist for the Application Process

Ensure you have all these documents, information, and details readily available before starting with the online application process for SBI Clerk Exam.

All the valid scanned documents.

The right card credentials to make the online payment.

A valid mobile number and email ID which is active.

Instructions for Filling the Application Form

Given here are some instructions to keep in mind while filling the application form:

Always check and re-check the personal and educational details that you fill up before you proceed.

As wrong information in the application form can lead to your candidature’s cancellation, make sure that the documents you upload and the details you provide are accurate and legit.

Make sure to save the e-receipt of the application fee that you paid. In case there are any issues with the transaction, you will have proof to produce.

Once you are done with the application, you have to wait for your admit card. Separate admit cards for the Prelims and Mains will be released online, which you can download from the official website.

