The Art of High Low Dressing – How to Mix and Match Your Closet Essentials

Getting all dressed up doesn’t always mean being your most formal. It seems such a shame to have a closet that’s stocked full of stunningly made, unique pieces and only wear them once in a blue moon. Well, by taking a page out of the book of high low dressing, you get to flaunt those fabulously formal and special pieces on the daily! Try out these chic mix and match outfit ideas to put every item of clothing in your wardrobe to work on a regular basis.

The Dressed Down Gown

An evening dress, cocktail attire or even a full on gown can immediately be transformed with the addition of just one accessory – a pair of white leather sneakers for women. This one is so incredibly simple, easy and instant you’ll be kicking yourself for not trying it sooner. Pull your hair into a messy bun, skip the makeup and opt for a slick of sheer gloss to ensure that your look is as low key and off duty as possible. If you really want to contrast with the formality of your frock, veer towards chunkier sneaker styles. This will create a cool, French girl chic vibe that’ll have you feeling amazing on a day to day basis. That expensive dress finally gets some more time out in the spotlight!

Chilled Out Tailoring

Your tailoring doesn’t have to be saved for the office or for important outings, you can mix and match any tailored piece with your relaxed staples for some beautifully styled weekend outfits. Try draping your favourite blazer over a silk cami and your comfiest pair of jeans for a dreamy date night look, or use your pants and match with an oversized crew neck tee for an awesomely androgynous get up that’s anything but boring. You can even pop your best loved tailored coat over your activewear for a comfy winter errands running outfit.

Beautifully Boho Basics

Bring a little bohemian beauty to your basic pieces with some simple layering. Your plain leggings and baggy tee shirts can go from boring to striking with just a couple of well thought out, luxury accessories. Add worn leather knee high boots, a draped silky kimono and a pair of shining statement hoop earrings. Finish with some more metallic jewellery and a whimsical side braid and you’re done! This is comfortable, cool and a lot of fun to put together.

Pyjama Chic

Pyjama chic has been a fashion favourite for about a hundred odd years, so it’s safe to say that this one isn’t going to go out of style any time soon! Make use of your lovely silk slip and dress it up for the outside world by wearing with woven espadrilles, an oversized denim jacket and your favourite basket bag. Take it more formal and wear it with a lace shawl, red lipstick and strappy stiletto heels. For winter time, throw on an oversized cable knit sweater, cashmere socks and chunky boots.

Stylish Streetwear

Streetwear really has been the thing over the past few years, so why not play around with it to make it work for you? Make your street style feel a little more grown up by mixing with your more put together pieces. Match cycling shorts with an oversized white button up, slick brogues and cat eye sunnies for a simple outfit that’s going to put you ahead of every trend. This one takes a bit of experimenting, so give yourself the time to play around and find an aesthetic that feels like it fits your personal style perfectly.

Luxe Loungewear

Lastly, loungewear. This is going to be a big one for the remainder of the year and most likely for the foreseeable future in front of us. There’s never been a better time for mixing and matching your comfiest clothing with your statement pieces. Try matching slouchy sweaters with silk slip skirts and heels for a cool trans-seasonal get up. Dress those knitted pants up by wearing with a floating boho blouse, statement boots and a wide brimmed sun hat. The possibilities are endless once you start bringing those comfies out into the open!

Try out these high low looks to freshen up your personal style now.

