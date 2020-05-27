Beauty: The Basics About Skincare That Everyone Must Follow

Tuning up your complexion so that it functions at its best is the purpose of any skincare routine. The other goal is to identify skin problems or deficiencies and work for its improvement. Beauty routines allow you to notice yourself carefully to detect changes, say the skincare experts at Viviane Woodard, the skincare company that has been a Hollywood sensation for over 60 years.

Skincare is not about creating perfection but maintaining the fresh looks through the years as the skin ages and changes. Your skincare routine should consist of three steps – cleansing, toning, and moisturizing.

Cleansing consists of washing your face; toning refers to balancing the skin, and moisturizing keeps the skin hydrated and soft. These three steps should be your daily ritual in skincare for fortifying your skin.

Cleansing

Any skincare routine begins by washing your face to remove dirt, environmental pollutants, and other factors that the skin endures every day and should be removed gently. To avoid acne, clogged pores, and dullness, wash your face twice daily, once in the morning and at night. Use a facial cleanser for deep cleaning, and using the right cleanser helps to clean the face while retaining the essential, healthy oils.

Use exfoliating scrubs once a week and avoid any abrasive ingredients like walnut shells. Choose a non-comedogenic cleanser, which ensures that the product will neither trigger acne nor clog pores. Although the FDA does not regulate skin care products based on its non-comedogenic properties, the companies do their internal testing to support the claim. Lesser is the ingredients in the product easier it is to determine if it will cause any reaction.

Toning

Toning follows the cleansing process and before putting on anything else. Toners are skin supplements in the form of thin liquid containing some extra nutrients that facilitate better absorption of other products in your regimen while still balancing your complexion. Toners can be a good way of adding specific ingredients that are not available from other products that you are using or add an extra layer of skin replenishment.

But the use of toner is optional. Saturating a cotton pad with toner and applying it over the face is the way to apply toner. It can contain some of the ingredients like Hyaluronic acid, Alpha and Beta hydroxy acids, rose water and green tea and Vitamin E and C. Clean your hands before applying toner, pour a few drops in your palm, and then swipe it on.

Moisturizing

As the name implies, moisturizing helps to maintain the proper moisture level in the skin and keep it hydrated and soft. Its function is to prevent water loss from the layers of the skin, and it can complement the natural oils and ceramides, which are building blocks of skin. The texture of moisturizer differs according to the type of skin. Oily skin needs gel-type moisturizer, dry skin needs cream and soft cream, the lotion is suitable for normal or combination cream and inflamed and sensitive skin not prone to acne needs balm type moisturizer.

Share this: Facebook

Tumblr

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Pinterest

Reddit

Pocket

Print

Telegram

WhatsApp

Skype

