The Beginner’s Guide to Playing Baccarat

Baccarat is a fascinating game with a long and colorful tradition that dates back into the 1400s. Baccarat originated in Italy and was invented by an avid Italian gambler named Felix Falguierein. The word “baccarat” comes from the Italian word for “zero” and expresses the value of zero that applies to all face cards and the ten cards.

Originally, baccarat was played with old-fashioned medieval-style tarot cards, but it was soon adapted to be played with the standard playing card set. About the same time, the game made its way to France and was given the name “Chemin de Fer”. Throughout the 18th and 19th century the game grew in popularity across Europe.

How to Play

From afar, the European style glitz and glamor of baccarat can be intimidating, but this is only the initial impression. Underneath the appearances is an easy-to-follow card game with only three possible outcomes to each hand. As a matter of fact, it is a simplistic game with no skill required to begin. A great way to learn is to play baccarat online.

Just like most other card games, Baccarat uses between 4 to 6 standard 52-card decks. These will be shuffled together and placed into the “shoe” which is a simple dealing machine. The game only gets easier from here.

Even though the game seems complex, there is little to actually remember and beware of as the croupier will handle all the work. The player must only consider the bets they will make as they sit back and see their luck at play.

To begin with, you must take your tokens, chips or checks and place your bet on the banker’s hand, your own hand or the tie.

After this, the croupier will deal two cards to the player and the banker. This is the point where you will have to imagine whose hand has come closer to the grand number 9.

And, here is the value of the cards.

– Number cards 1-9 have the value represented on the card.

– Face cards and the card number 10 have the value of “Zero”

-Ace cards have the numeric value of 1

The values of the cards in your hand will be added to determine the worth of your hand. If you have a Jack and 3 for example, your hand has a value of 3 points. If the banker’s hand consists of a two 4s, their total value is 8.

The goal is to reach as close as you can to the number 9. If the value has exceeded this number, the value is reduced by ten points, or simply by dropping the digit in the tens column. In other words a hand with a 9 and 6 will be ultimately worth 5, as opposed to 15.

Each player can hold up to three cards during the game, but this is a rule that must be decided by the house. There are many houses that ban third draw cards after the players hand has reached 6 or sometimes 7.

If the value of the hand is less than 5, the player is given another card. If the total hand value is 5 exactly, the player may choose to call for a third card or stand.

The banker can also receive a third card. But this will only happen if their hand is less than 3, or if they choose this is the best move. But, if the total of their hand is greater than 6, they have to stand.

If the bank’s hand reaches a total of 3, they may choose to draw another card or stand if the player has received a 3rd card with the value of 9. This also happens if the banker’s hand is a value of 5 and the player received a 4 from their third card draw.

