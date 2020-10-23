Nominations Announced for the 28th Huading Awards — “The Global Film Satisfaction Survey Release Ceremony”

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#28thhuadingawards–On October 22nd, 2020, Los Angeles, the nominations of the 28th Huading Awards—”Global Film Satisfaction Survey Release Ceremony” were announced. “Parasite” (South Korea), “Joker” (US), “Wandering Earth” (China), ” Pain and Glory” (Spain) and “Kholop” (Russia) were nominated for the global best films.

Joaquin Phoenix (“Joker”), Wang Jingchun (“Earth and Forever”), Antonio Banderas (“Pain and Glory”), Christian Bell (“Speed Car King”) and Miloš Biković (“Kholop”) competed for the global best actor.

Scarlett Johansson (“Marriage Story”), Yong Mei (“So Long, My Son”), Ariane Ascaride (“Gloria Mundi”), Renée Kathleen Zellweger (“Judy”) and Nadia Tereszkiewicz (“Only the Animals”) nominated for the global best actress.

Jackson Yee competes with other actors and actress from American, British and French to the global best young actor/actress. “Avengers Endgame” won “Global Film Satisfaction Survey No. 1″ award.

The selection scope of the 28th Huading Awards—”Global Film Satisfaction Survey Release Ceremony” covers the films released from January to December 31, 2019 globally. The global best film award evaluated by audience’s feedback, box office and influence achievement. But, the “Global Film Satisfaction Survey No. 1” award winner is determined based on the survey results which was collected from audiences and netizens around the world. We can tell from the 28th Huading Award nomination list that the global film industry was blooming in 2019, and many countries such as the United States, China, South Korea, France, Russia, Spain, the United Kingdom, and Japan have films and filmmaker nominated, so it is no longer the situation dominant by Hollywood.

As an international public satisfaction survey award for film and television performing arts, the Huading Award own a high reputation and popularity in the world. On June 2nd, 2014 and December 15th, 2016, the 12th and 21st Huading Awards—”Global Film Satisfaction Survey Release Ceremony” were held successfully in Los Angeles, USA. Many Hollywood celebrities attend this awards show, for example, Nicole Kidman, Quentin Tarantino, Mel Gibson, Nicolas Cage, Sylvester Stallone, Natalie Portman, Orlando Bloom, Halle Berry, Hilary Swank, Jeremy Renner. But as we know, the covid-19 pandemic is still spreading all over the world, so the Huading Awards group announced that the 28th Huading Awards— “Global Film Satisfaction Survey Release Ceremony” will be held online in Los Angeles, United States. The final winners will be released on the officially website: https://huadingaward.com near future.

