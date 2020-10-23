Elevate your style with these top watches

INSCMagazine: Get Social!



















Watches are not only essential for keeping track of time but also they form an important part of fashion. A simple watch can enhance your appearance even with a simple top and jeans. Watches add that extra elegancy and that sophisticated detail to your appearance. With advancements in technology, watches nowadays are being used for a variety of purposes. Nowadays, we have smartwatches that make our life easy and of course they come with a huge number of benefits. Well, once can straightaway search for 724 Watches coupon codes and make a quick purchase at good discounts. But, finding the right watch that meets your requirements and suits your style can be a tricky task and you would definitely not want to spend a good amount on something that doesn’t go with your style. Here are the 10 stylish and smart watches that women can consider based on their requirements.

Smartwatches: With AI coming into the picture, everything is moving towards digitalisation. So why not watches? Smartwatches are watches that are connected to smartphones via Bluetooth and help us notify not only time but any other important notifications that need our attention across social media applications. They are also equipped with technology that gives us insights on the distance walked and the amount of calories burnt per day. Keeping aside the technological benefits, they give a premium look to our appearance. You could try out the new Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 as it has been ranked among the best smartwatches available. Floral Watches: Women love flowers and watches with floral dials give a feeling of serenity. They brighten up your looks and add glamour to your appearance. They can be worn to the workplace for daily usage and can also be worn occasionally for special occasions. You can try out the Olivia Burton Women’s Signature Florals from Rivoli Shop. Don’t forget to search for Rivoli Shop discount codes. Printed Watches: Printed watches are trending in fashion nowadays. Printed watches attract the eye and are often chosen by fashion enthusiasts. They have patterned prints on both the belt and the dial. They look cool and add to your style. Go with the Sunnywoo leopard printed watch. It’s really cool. Bracelet Watches: These watches are generally worn in occasions like marriage ceremonies or anniversaries. They offer jewellery like band that looks elegant and gives a charming feel. Try out the Olivia Burton Women’s Wonderland RG & Silver Mix Bracelet. It really stands out. Rose Gold Watches: These watches are the most common trend among women as these watches fit in any occasion and also remain elegant for a long time. They have rose gold bracelets and dials that bring that extra elegancy. Try out the Annie Klein Women’s Rose Gold Watch. Sporty Watches: Sporty watches are a bit similar to smart watches and are used by sportspersons and athletes to track laps for races. Apart from this, these watches offer an athletic feel and look good on the wrist and go well with casual wear. You can go for the Ebel Women’s Sport Classic watch. Formal Watches: Formal watches are used for formal purposes like business meetings or corporate functions. Formal women watches are basically the traditional ones that are versatile and can be made to suit any occasion. Go for a watch with a black belt that offers a simple yet premium dial. The Rado Women’s Hperchrome Automatic watch is one of the best in this category. Boyfriend Watches: Boyfriend watches are characterized by big and oversized watches on women’s wrists. These basically come from men’s fashion and give a classy look on the wrist. Try out the Fossil Women’s Riley Stainless Steel Glitz Quartz Watch. Interchangeable Watches: These watches offer bands that are interchangeable and hence can be used with other dials too. So these give us that extra bit of flexibility to mix and match bands and dials. Go with XOXO Women’s XO9065 Analog Display Analog Quartz Gold-Tone Watch with Interchangeable Straps. White Watches: White watches are generally preferred by women when they pair it with diamond accents. They look simple yet add that style to your appearance. Try out the Swatch white layered watch.

So these were the top 10 watch types that you must definitely give a try. Not sure where to start from? Hit the web with Citizen UAE promo codes and get amazing offers that would lead you to a great purchase.

