The Best Gmail Add-Ons That Will Help With Your Work

Email is a ubiquitous and indispensable part of people’s lives. Ever since it was developed, email services have managed to stay more relevant than ever. Gmail is the most popular email platform in the world, with more than 1.5 active users globally. It is extremely intuitive, user-friendly and powerful. However, there are some helpful add-ons that you can use to enhance your user experience and productivity. Here is a list of the best Gmail add-ons that you can use.

Mailtrack: If you want a reliable email tracking software which will allow you to access all the relevant data about how your emails are responded to, then you should install Mailtrack. If you want to learn how to track email opens, then you should install Mailtrack app/software immediately. Google Keep and Tasks: You can actually use some productive Gmail add-ons without installing anything. On the extreme right of your Gmail panel, you will be able to access Google Keep and Tasks. These are two extremely simple and useful add-ons that you can use to enhance your productivity. Google Meet: Although email is useful, emailing back-and-forth can sometimes be really time consuming and downright annoying. A quick video conference session would actually be better for productivity than a flurry of 10-12 emails. By using Google Meet, you will be able to join and host video calls/conferences. Zoom: If you want an alternative video and voice conferencing add-on for your Gmail account, you can also add the Zoom add-on. The Zoom Gmail add-on will allow you to host your own meetings, send invitations to your colleagues, etc. It is extremely useful and is also completely free. Todoist: If you want a more powerful and sophisticated to-do list management app, then you should install the Todoist add-on for Gmail and Google Chrome. The extension will allow you to access the app as a pop-up window, and it will allow you to integrate everything in one place. Clearbit Connect: Clearbit Connect is a very helpful third-party Gmail extension that will allow you to access more information about the people who send you emails. The Clearbit Connect Gmail add-on will provide you with useful information about the email senders and the company that they are associated with. Trello for Gmail: Trello for Gmail is a productivity Gmail add-on that will allow you to create new contact cards without having to leave your inbox page. The Trello add-on will also allow you to assign different cards under different headings, and will also allow you to organize properly. Grammarly: Grammarly is a well-known grammar and spell checking add-on that you can add to Gmail for free, by installing the Grammarly browser extension. The Grammarly app integrates perfectly with Gmail and other platforms. If you want to enjoy additional benefits, then you can also consider purchasing Grammarly Premium.

These are some of the most useful and elegant Gmail add-ons that will allow you to become infinitely more productive and streamline your workflow in the most optimized way possible.

