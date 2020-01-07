The Best Seasons to Plan Your Home Improvement Projects

The ideal time for carrying out repair and renovation of your home is when the weather is most conducive, and the labor is readily available. If you can time it right, you will not only get the
work done smoothly but also save a pretty penny.
Weather is perhaps one of the most critical factors. Certain seasons are better for getting certain kinds of work done in your home. Therefore, it is essential to know this while sealing a home
improvement deal with your contractor.
Let’s see what all can be accomplished and in which all seasons:
LATE SPRING, SUMMER, EARLY FALL
● Home addition: While planning an addition to your home, begin the project when chances of snow in your region have completely abated and aim for completion before the frost returns in
the fall. For this, it is important to schedule all professionals at least two to three months in advance to give them enough time for planning and estimate.
● Exterior paint: Exterior paint certainly freshens the look of your home. For long-lasting exterior paint, the temperature must remain above 35 degrees while applying the paint. In case the temperature drops, the work may get delayed.
● Upgrading a deck or fence: Decks and fences are more temperature-sensitive than exterior paint. These may require a temperature of around 40 to 50 degrees. Undertaking work in these
temperatures will avoid flaws and delays.
SUMMER, EARLY FALL
● Roof repair and replacement: In these dry months, roof repair and replacement can easily be carried out, which is not possible in icy conditions. Being the best months for this task also
means that roof repair and replacement specialists will be hard to come by. So, you will need to schedule them well in advance.
EARLY FALL
● HVAC care: Any urgent problem with heating, ventilation, or air conditioning (HVAC) needs to be addressed immediately, irrespective of the season. But, if you want routine maintenance of
HVAC system, it is best to schedule it in early fall, before the days turn cold and you need to turn on the heat.
SPRING OR FALL
● New floors: Extreme conditions are not ideal for laying wooden flooring since dry air and humidity can cause the wood to crack, warp, or bend. Getting this done in Spring or Fall is ideal.
