Expressing our love for human innovation can come in many forms, but some of the most overlooked areas are wristwatches. Indeed, there is nothing more appealing than completing an outfit with the right accessories. Moreover, wristwatches aren’t that hard to come by, especially in today’s market situation. A watch can become a timeless addition to your collection if you know where to look.

Since the invention of the clock, people have now centered their lives around time. More importantly, the idea of having control over your schedule takes priority. Therefore, wristwatches such as Tissot watches gold are evolving every day to complement different types of attires. Finally, some of the best watchmaking households in the world are right at your fingertips.





Heritage Visodate Powermatic 80 Blue Dial

The Tissot Heritage collection is an enigma of an older generation. Yet, it still manages to stay relevant even by today’s standards. Additionally, the Powermatic 80 variants are now some of the most reliable and consistently high-quality watches today. Of course, there are better options on this list. However, you can’t deny the beauty of such a prestigious watch finished in a gorgeous blue dial.

The Heritage Visodate has an exquisite silver finish for its stainless steel strap and case, making it irreplaceable as a formal watch. Moreover, casual attire will benefit from the Visodate as its blue dial complements most colors. This watch sports a 25.6mm diameter, giving it the illusion of a lady’s watch. Power reserves are an incredible 80 hours with a 30-meter water resistance rating.

Special Collections Quartz Black Dial

The Special Collection from Tissot is one of the more sought-after watches of 2021. Why? It’s pretty obvious, really, and the series has incredibly stunning pieces. Moreover, any gentleman would love to sport this black dial stunner. It is quite a breathtaking watch, with its deep-black finish on the strap and case, contrasted by the pure white indexes.

At 41mm in diameter, this watch is not small by any means. You might think that the strap is a construction made of stainless steel, but in fact, it’s made of genuine leather. It just goes to show how groundbreaking the engineering is behind this watch. Simultaneously, the watchmaking households responsible for the Special Collections are some of the best in the world.

T-Sport Gent XL Swissmatic Black Dial

The popular T-Sport collection releases another gorgeous piece with the Gent XL with a black dial. Of course, it embodies the features and design language that made the Tissot Sport series famous. Taking a look at the T-Sport model gives you a familiar feeling as it has a similar design to its more expensive brothers. However, this watch excels in giving its owners a sense of accomplishment.

The Gent XL is an accomplishment of 27.4mm, which is surprisingly tiny by today’s standards. However, deterring from the norm is what Tissot is known for, and frankly speaking, this watch is lovely. Indeed, you wouldn’t even expect a 72-hour power reserve and a 100-meter water resistance rating as bonus features.

T-Touch Expert Solar II Blue Dial

The Touch collection is one of the company’s pride and joy. Indeed, is there any greater accolade than achieving the previously thought impossible? Of course, there were many obstacles along the way. However, Tissot managed to create one of the most modernized timepieces to date.

The Expert Solar II is a technological marvel with its built-in solar panel and touch crystal display. Moreover, it has several features that are present in more expensive wristwatches. At 45mm in diameter, the Expert Solar II is huge. However, it sees justification by the fact that it has all that technology has to offer. The Touch Collection has undoubtedly secured its place on the market with the creation of the Expert Solar II.

T-Classic Gent XL Black Dial

The Classic collection is one of Tissot’s veteran series watches. Many enthusiasts notice a smile on their faces every time they see such a familiar timepiece. More importantly, the T-Classic is an established collection of watches that consistently sells units worldwide. Genuine leather presents itself for the strap, and a familiar textured design is featured as well.

As for specifications, the T-Classic has a 42mm diameter case which is perfect for most hand sizes. Additionally, there are options for different strap sizes if you wish to customize your purchase even further. However, most customers opt to leave the watch as is to preserve the classic look.

Takeaway

In 2021, the watch industry is already seeing an oversaturation of offerings from various companies. However, Tissot manages to stay ahead of the competition with its exquisite timepieces. Moreover, the only household that remains truly innovated is the one that sticks to their ideologies. Lastly, the time to pick out a Tissot watch to complete your attire is today!

