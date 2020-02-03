The best Valentine’s Day gifts for foodies

Valentine’s Day is just around the corner, so you’re probably looking for that perfect gift for your loved one. If your other half is a foodie, the tried-and-tested box of chocolates might not cut the mustard. You could take your loved one out for dinner, but if you and your partner already love doing the rounds of the city’s best restaurants, it may just feel like a normal day. Instead, why not shake things up and pick something a little bit different, but just as delicious?

From wine tasting and subscription boxes to gourmet coffee and cooking classes, here are some Valentine’s Day gift ideas to fit all tastes and budgets.

A food subscription box

Valentine’s comes around just once a year, but that doesn’t mean your gift has to. If you want to give your partner a gift that keeps on giving each month, try a foodie subscription box. Your loved one can stock up on their favourite food and try something new. For cheese fiends, a subscription box from The Cheese Geek could be just the ticket, with 4-5 different types of cheese from around the world delivered every month. If chocolate tickles their fancy, then a Cocoa Runners subscription box lets them choose from a variety of options, including your choice of milk or dark chocolate, or a combination. Meanwhile, a box from The Vegan Kind includes up to 8 vegan goodies a month, including a variety of yummy crisps, chocolates, biscuits and much more.

A caffeine hit for coffee lovers

If your special someone isn’t quite themselves in the morning without a fresh cup of Joe, then a coffee-themed present might be the ideal Valentine’s Day gift. Aficionados on board the coffee hipster train are sure to appreciate a speciality roast from an independent brand. These roasts are better quality than big brands, allowing you to enjoy barista-worthy coffee at home. Alternatively, ensure they’ve always got the good stuff to hand with a coffee subscription. If they love reading too, you could get them a book about coffee to help them learn about the science of the drink, its history and taste distinctions around the world.

A cooking class for the pair of you

Give date night a twist with a cooking class for the two of you. Discovering a new cuisine or learning a new skill together is a great bonding experience, and you’ll reap the rewards of a class for a long time to come. For instance, this bread-making course at John Campbell’s cookery school in Berkshire lets you learn the basics of bread-making, from soda bread to shortbread biscuits. If you want to make a weekend of it, why not head to Rick Stein’s cookery school in Cornwall. The TV chef’s school specialises in preparing seafood, but also offers classes in Far Eastern, French, Indian and Mexican cuisine, while also offering accommodation in tow.

Something a little boozy

Alcohol is always a great gift, but champagne is a cleverly marketed cliché that’s been done time and time again. Get your loved one their favourite drink, but opt for something a little bit different. Gin-lover? Why not try Roku, a Japanese craft gin that infuses six Japanese botanicals including sakura flower, sencha tea and yuzu peel. Partial to a sparkling wine? Ditch the bubbly and the prosecco for a Spanish Cava which is having a moment, or if you’re going to splash out, opt for an English fizz, such as the divine Sussex-based Nyetimber’s Blanc de Blanc, 2007. If you’re stuck for what to buy, you could always choose a luxury hamper filled with alcohol, chocolates and flowers – that might just tick all the boxes.

A memorable foodie experience

Make new memories with your sweetheart on a romantic day out. More and more companies are offering their own Valentine’s Day experiences, including brewery tours, cocktail masterclasses, and even double dinner dates. Sipsmith’s Gin offers tours and tastings at its Chiswick-based distillery, while a whole host of big-name Scottish whiskies offer distillery visits. For unique dining experiences, spoil your loved one to a meal they won’t forget at one of six restaurants in the Shard, or book a table at the foliage-filled Sky Garden on Fenchurch Street. Whatever your significant other wants, whether that’s dinner at a fancy restaurant, afternoon tea in a swanky hotel, or brunch at a local hotspot, you’re sure to find something they’ll love.

