Nigeria is a country that produces some excellent football players. It should also be said that many of them are remembered because of their colorful looks.

One of the most colorful players to ever come from the country was Taribo West. However, looks shouldn't deceive people. West was also an incredibly talented defender. He was capable of performing at top level against some of the best attackers in the world.





A career spent all over Nigeria and Europe

West played professionally between 1989 and 2007. He spent the early stages of his career in his native Nigeria, where he played until 1993. In that year he moved to Europe, where he played on many squads.

He played in countries like France, Italy, Germany and England. Some of the squads where he spent some time included:

Auxerre;

Inter Milan;

AC Milan;

and 1. FC Kaiserslautern.

As it can be seen, West is one of few players to play for both squads from the city of Milan. He even made the switch from one club directly to the other. Specifically, he played in Inter between 1997 and 1999. Then, he moved to cross-city rivals Milan, where he spent a single season before moving to Serbia.

Playing international football

West was also an active member of the Nigerian national squad between 1994 and 2005. In total, he played 42 matches for the team during those years. During that time he established himself as a solid and reliable defender.

West’s international career was quite good. For example, the Nigerian Olympic squad obtained a gold medal in the 1996 games, which were celebrated in Atlanta. He was a crucial member of that team, and played all possible minutes during the competition.

The great performances of the defender in the Olympics secured him a spot in the senior squad in the 1998 FIFA World Cup. He also played quite well. Unfortunately for Nigeria, he was unable to prevent their elimination at the hands of Denmark in the round of 16.

