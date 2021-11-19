Hair loss can happen to both men and women, at any point in life. There are some different causes of hair loss, these include stress, hormonal imbalances, illness, age, cancer treatments, and many more. Luckily, there are some options that can help your hair grow back or you could opt for a hair transplant if the hair loss is really affecting you.

Is it hormones causing my hair loss?





Hair will grow slowly if your estrogen and progesterone levels drop, your hair will usually become thinner if this happens too. Hormones can definitely be one of the reasons you are starting to lose hair. A decrease in estrogen and progesterone can also trigger more androgens to start going into production, these are a group of male hormones. They will shrink hair follicles and this will commonly leave bald patches on the head if you are losing lots of hair. When this happens, your only option might be to get a hair transplant in Istanbul.

How to balance your hormones

There are some ways you can balance your hormones to try to cut the hair loss you are experiencing. For example, eating enough protein is very important for your body and hormones, you should eat protein in every meal of the day, think about adding protein shakes to your diet if you are regularly exercising. Keeping to a regular exercise routine will also help your hormones balance out and will help you learn to manage stress.

For everyday health, you should avoid eating too much sugar and cut out refined carbs, replace them with healthy fats and introduce drinking green tea to your diet. You can eat more fatty fish or find alternatives if you’re vegetarian or vegan. Just generally avoid over or under eating if you’re trying to balance your hormones and you will feel better as well as stop losing hair hopefully.

Ways to deal with hair loss

Dealing with losing hair can be stressful, especially when it is falling out in handfuls. Getting a hair transplant is one of the most popular ways to deal with hair loss and combat bald patches. Some people get put off by the procedure and the aftercare needed, but it is worth it for new hair.

Getting a hair transplant does come with some side effects, patients will more than likely experience some swelling for a few days before the operation and perhaps some bleeding as well. In some cases, bruising around the eyes could occur and numbness around the area that has been treated. A few weeks after the operation, you might experience your hair falling out, this is normal and just means new hair will be coming through soon. Just make sure you follow the aftercare recommended by your surgeon and you will recover in no time. Most hair transplants last a lifetime so it’s worth a bit of suffering for a few days.

For those who are becoming bald, a hair transplant will likely be worth it if you’re losing confidence and need something to make you feel better about yourself. Hair is more important to some than others, and small changes can have a big impact on your life.

Now you know your hair loss could likely be happening due to hormonal fluctuations and changes, you can start to be more mindful about balancing your hormones and if this doesn’t work out there are options like hair transplants that will save the day.

