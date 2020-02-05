The Dad’s Guide to Planning the Perfect Birthday Party for their Kids

Whether you’re married, single, or going through a difficult divorce, at the end of the day, you are still going to be Dad, and if you really want to connect with your kids, you are going to need to take on some of the heavy lifting yourself. That means taking more time to plan activities that your kids can enjoy, like their birthday party.

Kid’s birthdays seem so simple. Just throw in a cake, add a few balloons, and you’re done, right? For a family birthday party, that might be all that is needed, but when kids grow up, they actually use birthday parties to make better friends with the kids at school. A birthday party isn’t just a birthday party; it’s how they can grow their social circles.

When you think about it like that, the whole planning aspect becomes much more daunting. Never fear, however! With this guide, you’ll be able to plan the perfect birthday party, completely stress-free.

Have Them Write Down Their Top Five Things to Do

Don’t ask your kids to write down what they would want to do for their birthday, or else they will get excited, and if you can’t follow through, you will only set them up for disappointment. Instead, ask them what their top five favorite things to do are. Kids change their minds all the time, and they might decide they like something that you didn’t know about.

Do this a month before their birthday, so that you can come up with birthday ideas that let them do something they love.

Use Their Ideas to Find Realistic Alternatives

If your kids love climbing or running or just being active and getting outside, then there are great adventure parks that offer everything they have ever wanted. If they like art, then getting a bunch of supplies for their friends and hosting an art day can be ideal. Use what they love and design their birthday around it.

Opt for an All-in-One Solution

The issue with planning for something is that costs can accumulate without you realizing it. What’s a few several purchases under $10, right? Costs add up, and you need to stay on top of what you spend so that you can stay within your budget.

A great way to avoid the majority of this hassle, of course, is to simply book a birthday party at a location that covers everything from setting up to cleaning up. Bring in the birthday cake and some goodie bags for their friends, sure, but have the majority taken care for you.

The best part is that these all-in-one solutions can actually result in the best birthday party ever, especially if you take them to a kid-friendly destination like the Urban Air Adventure Park in Naperville, IL Adventure Park that offers trampolines, climbing, obstacle courses and more.

Tips for Budgeting

Big upfront costs are never easy to accommodate, but your kid’s birthday conveniently occurs at the same time every year. Put away $10 or even $20 a month for their birthday (birthday party and potentially birthday gift), and you can absorb the cost throughout the year and be able to splurge without feeling the pinch.

Building a Great Goodie Bag

Little kids need goodie bags because they simply don’t understand why they are not receiving something themselves. That’s why you should offer a little goodie bag with some treats and a little toy from the dollar store. Get in touch with the parents in advance for any allergies or dietary requirements.

Share this: Facebook

Tumblr

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Pinterest

Reddit

Pocket

Print

Telegram

WhatsApp

Skype

