Starting a New Job? How to Ensure Success

Starting a new job can remind us of our first day at school. It can make the most confident of people nervous, and sometimes no amount of preparation can ready us for the events that may happen. There are new names to remember, a whole new coffee order or tea round to get right, and when it comes to lunch, how do you spend it?

While you cannot foresee what will happen, there are some trusty tips and tricks to consider. Here’s how you can get off to a great start.

Make an effort and meet the team

While a team of people may be intimidating, you need to make the effort in getting to know them. Showing that you are enthusiastic and willing to learn about them will show that you are a team player. Be wary, though, as being too enthusiastic and in a person’s face can have the opposite effect. You will quickly learn about a person’s dynamics.

If someone offers to join you on lunch or to help you make a round of hot drinks, allow them. This is a great way to bond and find out about one another. What’s more, if a social occasion is happening outside of work such as after-work drinks or group lunches, take them up on the offer.

Seek help if needed

No employer is going to expect you to know how everything works, all the internal processes of the company, or how certain systems can be fully utilized. Ask for help if you are unsure about what to do; this will show that you are proactive and willing to do the job properly.

Ask for feedback

Once you have completed a task, ask whether there is any feedback that could help you complete the task better next time. Not only could they provide you with advice that’ll make the job easier and quicker, but this guidance can stop any bad habits from forming.

Be prepared for drug screenings

Your new place of business may require you to perform a drug test. Failure to complete this could result in gross misconduct, causing you to lose your job. If you are afraid of this happening to you, then you can always invest in a Screeny Weeny; this will help you pass and give you peace of mind.

Find out about social media policies

Some companies do not mind their employees posting on social media during working hours, but others prohibit it. If your company is the latter, you will want to refrain from tweeting or uploading a status when you should be checking or emails, etc.

Furthermore, your new co-workers may want to become Facebook friends. If this is the case, you will want to check whether your profile is suitable for working relationships. You should also remember that anything posted online is there forever, so be wary of your words and whether it could be viewed as unprofessional.

Don’t stress too much

Your new job is full of the unknown, but it is also an exciting opportunity. You have been hired because of your skills and personality, so do not second-guess your worth or get too shy in your new job. If you ever feel yourself getting too stressed, reach out to your supervisor and ask for support. You should also engage in breathing exercises.

Share this: Facebook

Tumblr

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Pinterest

Reddit

Pocket

Print

Telegram

WhatsApp

Skype

