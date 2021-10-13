This is a good one. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers organization has removed Jon Gruden’s name from its Ring of Honor. How come? Due to the racist, homophobic and misogynistic e-mails that got uncovered during the investigation of the Washington Football Team.

Several days after those e-mails came to light the Buccaneers released the following statement “the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have advocated for purposeful change in the areas of race relations, gender equality, diversity and inclusion for many years. While we acknowledge Jon Gruden’s contributions on the field, his actions go against our core values as an organization. Therefore, he will no longer continue to be a member of the Buccaneers Ring of Honor.”





Sure what got written in those e-mails were truly offensive. Still the statement released by the team is absolutely hypocritical. How so? This is the same franchise that drafted quarterback Jameis Winston with the no.1 overall pick in the 2015.

For those who do not remember Winston got accused of sexually assaulting two women while playing for the Florida State Seminoles. While he never got convicted there are certainly questions about his guilt.

The most damning evidence came from the film The Hunting Ground. Which showed that Florida State’s Chief of Police and Dean of Students did everything in their power to stop the investigation of Winston.

For the most part it worked. Yet Florida State did get sued for Title IX violations. Quite possibly the most interesting part of all this is how Jimbo Fisher came away unscathed in this. He is now the head coach of the Texas A&M Aggies. .

Even after Winston escaped going to prison for rape. He eventually got suspended by the National Football League for groping an Uber driver. Yet what did Tampa Bay do with their quarterback once he returned? Nothing.

In fact he didn’t leave the Buccaneers until he threw 30 interceptions and Tom Brady chose to sign with the franchise after becoming a free agent.

It seemed releasing him after the Uber incident was an option. Which begs the question how the organization that is supposedly advocating for purposeful change justify Winston at any point? The answer it can’t. Which shows how hypocritical the Buccaneers organization is.

Guess the franchise can take e-mails seriously, yet not sexual assault. Then again maybe the advocating for purposeful change did not come until after 2015?

