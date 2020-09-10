The Ignorance Of Skip Bayless Towards Dak Prescott Is Disturbing

INSCMagazine: Get Social!



















Fox Sports 1 may soon have to part ways with Skip Bayless thanks to his ignorant comments directed at Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott.

Bayless said “you’re commanding a lot of young men and some older men and they’re all looking to you to be their CEO. To be in charge of the football team because of all that I don’t have sympathy for him going public with I got depressed. I suffered depression early in Covid to the point that I couldn’t even go workout. Look he’s the quarterback of America’s team and you know and I know this sport you play, it is dog eat dog, it is no compassion, no quarter given on the football field. If you reveal publicly any little weakness it can affect your team’s ability to believe in you in the toughest spot.”

For Bayless he was responding to Prescott opening up about the death of his older brother who committed suicide in April. Yet, here’s a big name sports media figure stating that he has “no sympathy” for him. What was the reason? Cause it’s a sign of weakness.

Essentially Bayless is going back to the days where men act a certain way, handle themselves in a certain way and if certain feelings push through either go out and drink the problem away or push it back down. Men shouldn’t show emotions, period! It’s a weakness and it’s not manly.

Thankfully this view is slowly being eradicated. Obviously not fast enough though. Thankfully there have been athletes willing to open up about their struggles including NBA player Kevin Love. Musicians as well.

Papa Roach for example has the song Help. With lyrics that go “Did someone turn the lights out? Or is it just another dark cloud in my head? ‘Cause I’m cut deep, my heart won’t beat. Deep down low it’s killing me. If I wanna scratch out yesterday. I’ve got so much I need to say. (I’ve got so much I need to say). I think I need help. ‘Cause I’m drowning in myself. It’s sinking in, I can’t pretend. That I ain’t been through hell. I think I need help. I’m drowning in myself.”

Then there’s Citizen Soldier with the song Would Anyone Care and the best lyrics are “if you’re dying inside, sick of being alive. Let me in, let me share in your pain. From my lungs through the dark, spoken straight from the heart let me give you a reason to stay. If you’re out there still lying awake, if you’re out there still wondering. Would anyone care? Would anyone cry? If you finally gave up and turned out the lights. The world would be changed if you left it behind. You can’t be replaced tonight is the night that you take back your life.”

It also brings back memories of a viral post where an employee had e-mailed her boss about taking a couple of days off for her mental health. Thankfully reactions to Bayless came quickly and he got condemned him for his ignorance. Here’s a look at those.

And on World Suicide Prevention day nonetheless!!! Dak saved lives by what he said…and no this is not an overstatement. https://t.co/hJVB4mXgue — Kevin Love (@kevinlove) September 10, 2020

What Skip said about Dak Prescott isn’t just problematic, it’s also incredibly dangerous.

We can’t perpetuate the idea that because someone is a “leader” they aren’t allowed to feel extreme emotions or have battles with their mental health. We have to get rid of the stigma. — Taylor Rooks (@TaylorRooks) September 10, 2020

Shame on @RealSkipBayless. Are you kidding me? This is why we have a stigma against mental health, suicide, and depression.@dak being vulnerable is showing unbelievable strength and leadership. He’s impacting so many lives. Dak’s a true leader for speaking about his real emotions — Solomon Thomas (@SollyThomas90) September 10, 2020

