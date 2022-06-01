Many factors inspire our goals in life. The environment in which we grew up is one significant area that shapes us to become the people we are today, especially if there are supportive individuals surrounding us and sharing their positivity.





Lucy Luna, a Mexican screenwriter, is a product of a loving and supportive environment. She grew up with her mother and two older brothers in the city of Morelia in Mexico. Even though they were few, they continued to support each other’s dreams because they believed that they were capable of reaching for the moon if they put in the work and determination.

Cinema was a fundamental part of Lucy’s childhood. They would watch movies together as a family every weekend. It seemed like a harmless and enjoyable activity at the time but little did Lucy know that this would spark the fire in her to become a screenwriter.

Armed with the support of her loving family, Lucy honed her skills and creativity as a storyteller. Today, she works as a screenwriter for Hollywood, where she became one of the few Mexicans to achieve a position.

Yet, Lucy didn’t squander away the position only to write mediocre stories that people might find uninteresting. Instead, she wielded her pen like a mighty sword and gave a voice to Latino characters by putting their stories on the screen while moving away from the stereotypes tainting their proud community.

She wrote for season two of the CWS series “Two Sentence Horror Stories,” produced by Stage 13. The horror anthology is episodic, meaning each episode is a different story. Lucy wrote the episode “El Muerto” and based it on her childhood.

True to her heritage, the episode only cast Mexican characters to give viewers the best experience and to teach them more about the culture. Since Lucy was the only Mexican writer on the team, she became a crucial part of writing Mexican-themed stories throughout the season.

Eventually, her episode was nominated for two Imagen Awards in 2021, namely Best Director and Best Young Actress. Out of all the episodes, it was Lucy’s that earned the recognition. As a result, she became a significant part of Stage 13 because she also got the producer nominated for awards.

Lucy has indeed come a long way from the girl who spent weekends watching films with her family. Now, she shapes those films and series to inspire other children who, like her, dreamed of getting their voices heard.

