AUBURN, AL — While the Dallas Cowboys and Detroit Lions have owned Thanksgiving Day for years some of the best football this weekend will be down south in sweet home Alabama.

Lots of young men that we will see on Sunday for years to come will take the field at Jordan-Hare Stadium this Saturday. The Iron Bowl, which is one of the most intense rivalries in college football, pits two of college football powerhouses Alabama vs. Auburn for the 86th time.





Bama leads the series 47-37-1 and win No.48 is what Coach Nick Saban is looking for Saturday afternoon. If ‘Bama wants to make the playoffs for the seventh time in eight years it has to first beat its biggest rival in a game that has seen some spectacular moments in its history.

If the Crimson Tide can dispatch the Tigers from Auburn, next comes the relentless—and borderline legendary defense of the top-ranked Georgia Bulldogs in a de facto home game in Atlanta for the SEC Championship.

But no one in the state takes this game lightly. When you think of great Iron Bowl’s past there is a who’s who of players that have suited up in this game. Stars from both schools will be watching intently seeing if we see any highlight reel plays like “The Kick 6”, when Chris Davis returned a missed 57 yd field goal 109 yards for the game winning touchdown as time expired for Auburn.

Arguably one of the most exciting plays in NCAA history.

No one knows what type of history we will witness this year but you will see two fan bases that despise each other and two teams in the best conference in college football slugging it out.

At the moment, Alabama is a 19.5 point favorite, and should win comfortably but in rivalry games anything can happen and this is much watch Turkey weekend football.

