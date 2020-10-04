The Latest Trends in Kitchen Design

INSCMagazine: Get Social!



















Kitchen design trends are constantly changing, and a good interior designer near me should be knowledgeable about what’s new to give you good advice for your home. After all, a kitchen is the heart of the home, and it should function for your lifestyle as well as be warm and inviting. These top trends may be a perfect fit for your home.

Open Concept

Open floor plans are nothing new; in fact, many Santa Monica interior design firms continue to recommend a great room with a kitchen that is incorporated into the main living space, both for families and for entertaining. Some of the new trends in open concepts include multilevel islands that have a dining space for stools or to replace a separate table as well as open shelves instead of closed cabinets above the countertop. Both ideas make a kitchen appear both larger and brighter.

Smart Technology

High-tech kitchen solutions can make your life easier, making this one trend that is not going to fade away. The trick is to balance convenience with practicality. For example, a hands-free faucet or lighting you control with a phone app may be more your speed, while other homeowners swear by a smart refrigerator with touchscreen doors that work as a message center, grocery list, recipe book, and more. Check with your interior designer to find out what works well and what may not be worth your time.

Beyond Hardwoods

Hardwood flooring is a classic look, but in a kitchen, it may not be the easiest option for maintenance. In the meantime, ceramic tiling has upped its game, offering a variety of colors, textures, and patterns to suit any space. The bonus is that tile is great for high traffic areas and a cinch to clean. Look for stone and hardwood styles in floor tiling to get the high-end look you want with more durability and less upkeep.

Dark Colors

Whiter-than-white kitchens have been popular for almost a decade now, and while the clean lines are still quite appreciated, darker colors are coming back for the warmth, drama, and glamour they can provide to a space. Don’t be surprised to see black, gray, navy, and even hunter green cabinets or islands making waves in kitchen design Los Angeles. If committing to a darker color is too big a risk, stick with an accent wall that can be easily repainted or papered when you are ready for another update.

Bold Backsplashes

Another way to introduce color and texture to your kitchen is with a custom backsplash. Interior designers are moving away from subway tiles in favor of different shapes and patterns, such as chevron, herringbone, and even fish scales. Backsplashes are also expanding to ceiling height and bringing in different materials, including metal sheets, marble slabs, and even wood planks. When it comes to a backsplash, you have no limits except space or budget.

These kitchen trends should inspire you as you consider how to update your own home. Check online or in magazines to see the latest looks, or talk to an interior designer for more ideas to transform your kitchen with style that speaks to you.

Share this: Facebook

Tumblr

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Pinterest

Reddit

Pocket

Print

Telegram

WhatsApp

Skype

