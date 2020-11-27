The Match: Champions for Change 2020 Golf Tournament Live Stream, PGA Tour, TV Channel, How to Watch

INSCMagazine: Get Social!



















How to watch: Capital One’s Champions for Change with Mickelson/Barkley vs. Curry/Manning. Turner Sports present Capital One’s The Match: Champions for Change on Friday, Nov. 27 at 3 p.m. ET at Stone Canyon Golf Club in Oro Valley, Arizona. Legends Phil Mickelson, Charles Barkley, Stephen Curry and Peyton Manning will be those competing. The event will raise funds for Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), while raising awareness and spotlighting opportunities for diversity and equality in sports.

The competition format will be modified alternate shot match play with Mickelson teaming with Naismith Memorial Hall of Famer Charles Barkley, as they take on three-time NBA Champion Stephen Curry – a near scratch golfer – and two-time Super Bowl Champion Peyton Manning, who played a key role in his team winning the last edition of Capital One’s The Match.

Here’s everything you need to know to follow the action.

Charles Barkley’s golf swing on live television seems as good an excuse to turn on the TV the day after Thanksgiving as any.

Chuck will be taking part in “Capital One’s The Match: Champions for Change,” otherwise dubbed The Match 3. It’ll pit a team of Barkley and Phil Mickelson against Stephen Curry and Peyton Manning at Stone Canyon Golf Club in Arizona. The proceeds raised during the event will primarily go to supporting Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). Manning and Mickelson both took part in an iteration of The Match earlier this year that also featured Tiger Woods and Tom Brady.

Here’s everything you need to know to tune into Friday afternoon’s The Match 3.

What channel is The Match 3 on?

TV channel: TNT

Start time: 3 p.m. ET

The TNT booth on Black Friday will feature regular TNT play-by-play man Brian Anderson calling the action. He’ll be joined by golfer Trevor Immelman, who was also involved with the Masters’ television broadcast, along with current NBA player Andre Iguodala.

The on-course reporters for the event will be Cheyenne Woods (Tiger’s niece) and Gary McCord. The broadcast will also feature special guests throughout, including Eli Manning joining Michelle Wie during the pre-match show.

TNT’s HD channel number for major TV providers is as follows:

DirecTV: 245

Dish Network: 138

Verizon FiOS: 551

AT&T U-verse: 1108

XFinity: 833

CenturyLink Prism: 108

Orby TV: 101

The Match 3 live stream

Date: Friday, Nov. 27

Live stream: Watch TNT | Bleacher Report | B/R App

The simplest way for anyone with access to TNT via their cable or satellite package to stream the match is to go to Watch TNT, where you’ll essentially be tuning into the live television broadcast as it happens.

The Match 3 start time

Date: Nov. 27

Start time: 3 p.m. ET

The official golf action is supposed to get underway at 3 p.m. ET at Stone Canyon Golf Club in Arizona (so it’ll be 1 p.m. local time for the start).

According to TNT’s TV schedule, the pre-match show is scheduled to get underway at 2 p.m. ET.

The Match 3 announcers

The Match 3 features quite the host of announcers. Brian Anderson will be doing play-by-play, and he’ll be a familiar voice from baseball and basketball settings on TNT in the past.

Anderson will be joined by two color commentators: Golfer Trevor Immelman, who worked the Masters as well, and active NBA player Andre Iguodala, a former teammate of Curry’s in Golden State. The on-course reporters will be Cheyenee Woods, who is Tiger’s niece, and Gary McCord.

