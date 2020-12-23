COLUMBIA, Mo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Veterans United Home Loans, the nation’s largest VA purchase lender, has been named the Best Mortgage Lender for VA Loans this year by The Ascent, a Motley Fool service.

The winners this year were selected based on perks, competitive interest rates, origination fees, diverse loan products and terms, customer service, and timely approvals according to The Ascent. They tout Veterans United for offering educational resources along with having military advisors from every branch. They also mention the online preapproval process on Veterans United’s platform.

More Veterans chose Veterans United to purchase their homes with their VA Home Loan benefit in Fiscal Year 2020 than the next four lender competitors combined, according to VA data. The full-service national lender is based in Missouri and employs about 4,000 people in more than 30 states.

“Our employees are dedicated to providing the best possible customer experience to our Veterans and service members,” said Nate Long, CEO of Veterans United. “From day one, the focus has never been on the volume of loans but on enhancing the life of each individual Veteran and service member we serve. We are committed to that wholeheartedly.”

Veterans United Home Loans’ dedication to deliver results with integrity, be passionate and have fun, and enhance lives every day has led them to become the largest VA purchase lender in the country. Although Veterans United’s primary focus is the VA Home Loan, they are a full-service lender.

“Veterans United ran away with The Ascent’s Best VA Mortgage Lender award with high marks for customer satisfaction and a user-friendly online application process,” said Nathan Hamilton, director and industry analyst at The Ascent by The Motley Fool. “What’s more, Veterans United’s offerings expand beyond just VA loans, making it a versatile lender for an array of mortgage loan needs.”

This year, the VA Loan Program had its biggest year yet. For the ninth-consecutive year, VA purchase loans increased year-over-year. Veterans obtained more than 1.2 million VA loans in FY20, obliterating the previous record on a wave of refinance loans.

The Ascent also recognized Veterans United as the best lender for VA loans in its December ranking of lenders. To read The Ascent’s full review of Veterans United Home Loans, click here.

About Veterans United Home Loans

Based in Columbia, Missouri, the full-service national lender financed more than $16.4 billion in loans in 2019 and is the country’s largest VA lender. The company’s mission is to help Veterans and service members take advantage of the home loan benefits earned by their service. The company’s employee-driven charitable arm, Veterans United Foundation, is committed to enhancing the lives of Veterans and military families nationwide by focusing on supporting military families and nonprofit organizations that strengthen local communities. Veterans United Home Loans and its employees have donated more than $60 million to the Foundation since its founding in November 2011. Learn more at http://EnhanceLives.com.

http://VeteransUnited.com | 1-800-884-5560 | 1400 Veterans United Drive, Columbia, MO 65203 | NMLS ID #1907 (www.nmlsconsumeraccess.org). A VA approved lender; Not endorsed or sponsored by the Dept. of Veterans Affairs or any government agency. Equal Opportunity Lender. Mortgage Research Center, LLC.

Chris Cline

(573) 817-4523

Chris.cline@veteransunited.com