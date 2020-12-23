“Lido Advisors provides a nimble and family office inspired platform for my clients,” says Bolour

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Lido Advisors, LLC, (www.lidoadvisors.com) a full service, independent, registered investment advisory firm, announced that Hedieh Bolour joined the firm’s Los Angeles office as Senior Vice President, Wealth Advisor, continuing Lido Advisors’ growth.

In her new role at Lido Advisors, Bolour will offer strategic guidance to entrepreneurs, business owners, executives, scientists, real estate investors and professionals in managing their financial life and investment portfolios. In addition, she brings to the firm her passion for working with women who have created wealth and giving them tools to preserve it and leave a meaningful legacy.

Bolour joins the firm from Bank of America Private Bank where she was a Vice President and Private Client Advisor. She worked with high-net-worth families, individuals and foundations delivering investment, fiduciary, credit, and banking solutions. Prior to her time at Bank of America, she spent eight years at Wells Fargo as a Vice President delivering a full range of investment advisory services as well as consulting on the firm’s Home Equity Line of Credit and Enterprise Partnerships. Bolour started her financial services career right out of USC and spent two years at ING Direct before heading to Business School.

Now, as she joins Lido Advisors, she and her team serve a select number of high net-worth individuals, families, and foundations, taking a holistic approach to customized investment management, tax, financial planning and estate strategies.

“Lido Advisors provides a nimble and family office inspired platform for my clients,” said Bolour. “The firm’s innovative approach, comprehensive investment and wealth solutions as well as unique strategies are a perfect fit for me. I’m looking forward to collaborating with my new colleagues on delivering access to deals and creating plans to grow, protect and maximize our clients’ legacies while highlighting the considerations to tax and estate planning.”

“We are beyond excited to have Hedieh Bolour join Lido Advisors,” said Ken Stern, Senior Managing Director at Lido Advisors. “Her skill and knowledge in the areas of advanced investment and wealth management are a huge benefit and we are pleased to provide that benefit to our Lido family of clients in the Southern California area.”

Bolour has an MBA in Finance from Cornell University and graduated cum laude with a bachelor’s degree from University of Southern California.

