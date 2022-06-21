Much like traditional braces, the purpose of Invisalign aligners is to gradually adjust misaligned teeth into their correct position over time. However, in order to get the best out of your Invisalign treatment, it is highly important that you follow the instructions on its use carefully. Wearing Invisalign correctly can help you improve your treatment success and make the entire process as easy and comfortable as possible. Some of the benefits of wearing your Invisalign correctly are;

Shorter treatment time





It is generally recommended that you wear your Invisalign aligners at least 22 hours every day (only removed when eating, drinking or cleaning) over the course of several weeks or months, depending on the severity of your case. This ensures proper tracking of the Invisalign and that your teeth are moving to the correct spot. Although teeth movement with Invisalign can be a slow process, ensuring that you wear the aligners for the recommended amount of time guarantees a faster and more successful outcome.

Prevention of tooth mobility

Misaligned teeth tend to hit against each other continuously, which causes them to slowly become loose at the socket (this can lead to teeth loss over time). A similar thing occurs when gum disease is left untreated. To prevent this from happening, you need to preserve your teeth by getting fitted with Invisalign clear aligners from certified Invisalign Surrey providers. As you continue to wear these aligners correctly, they will help in the movement of your teeth into the ideal spot where they won’t continuously hit each other and become loose.

Halts teeth grinding

One of the side effects of misaligned teeth (when the top and bottom sets do not match up as they should) is teeth grinding. This can cause the enamel to wear away, making them susceptible to abscesses, infections and other oral health problems. One of the outcomes of wearing your Invisalign correctly is straighter, more aligned teeth which reduces your risk of teeth grinding and the issues associated with it. Also, in addition to protecting your teeth from wear, you may notice some decrease in face, jaw and neck pain.

Improved bite

If you have any bite issues (over-bite, under-bite, open-bite or cross-bite), chewing and speaking might be a bit difficult. Also, conditions like under-bites and over-bites can; lead to abfraction lesions, cause the teeth to loosen and a number of other oral health issues if left untreated for long. Luckily, most bite issues can be remedied with Invisalign braces (book a consultation with to determine if you’re a good candidate).

The Invisalign aligners will slowly pull the teeth in place while allowing your jaw to rest in a natural position, and if you wear them correctly, over time, you will notice your bite slowly moving into a comfortable place as you continuously change up each set of aligner trays.

Improved Dental Health

Wearing your Invisalign aligners correctly helps eliminate gaps and crowding and straightens your teeth which in turn makes it easier to care for teeth and gums. This, of course, promotes your overall dental health.

Beautiful Straight Teeth

This has to be one of the top reasons why the proper use of Invisalign aligners is important. Wearing your aligners correctly will lead to straighter and better-looking teeth which improves your smile and can serve as a huge confidence boost.

Conclusion:

The Invisalign treatment process can only be a success when you make the commitment to following instructions and wearing your aligners correctly. Straighter teeth, better confidence and improved overall dental health are just some of the amazing outcomes of wearing Invisalign aligners correctly.

