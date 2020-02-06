The Power of Hemp and How to Use it in Your Everyday Life

There is a lot of conversation around hemp, or more accurately, around the cannabis plant itself. With Canada legalizing it and an increasing number of states either decriminalizing it, legalizing it, or lowering their restrictions, hemp is on everyone’s minds. So, what exactly is it about hemp that is generating such a buzz?

The truth is, hemp has many uses, which is why it is about time you learn how you can use it in your everyday life.

What is Hemp?

The cannabis plant produces both hemp and marijuana (as well as CBD and a variety of other products). The difference is in how they are grown. The hemp plant is grown in fields where there are male and female plants to help improve pollination efforts. The result is a plant that does not contain much THC (the psychoanalytic element to marijuana) and can instead be utilized in a variety of home uses.

Technically, the hemp plant does contain intoxicating elements, but smoking it will not get you high. It used to be a very popular crop for farmers to grow thanks to its fibers and seeds, which is why it was widespread until 1937. This cut-off date wasn’t because it was illegal, either, but because a new tax was introduced, which made it unprofitable to produce.

What are the Uses of Hemp?

Hemp is a nifty little plant that can be used in multiple industries. We have been using it for over 10,000 years – of course, we have a lot of uses for it! Two of the biggest benefits are its CBD oil and its fiber. When it is processed in different ways, hemp can be used to make fabric, paper, furnishings, rope, and even building materials. It is very easy to grow, and many industries are looking at hemp as the sustainable material for the future.

Clothing

You can include hemp fibers in your daily life right now. Hemp is becoming an increasingly common fabric that you’ll soon see in your favorite stores. All you need to do is check the label to ensure that it is hemp or another biodegradable material, and you’ll be helping your skin (hemp is breathable) and the environment.

CBD Oil

For more everyday use, however, you will want to look at CBD oil. The CBD oil extracted from hemp can be purified to contain no THC, making it legal to sell around the world and perfectly legal to use, no matter which state you are in. Without THC, you can enjoy all the additional benefits of marijuana without the notorious high. From pain relief to relaxation, to relief for some mental illness symptoms, there are many health benefits associated with hemp, both for psychological and physical illnesses. You will have likely seen CBD used on an epileptic patient before as well.

CBD oil has many advantages and can be enjoyed as it is, mixed in with foods or drinks, or put into creams for a topical approach. If you suffer from pain, anxiety, trouble sleeping, or a variety of other ailments, then adding CBD to your daily regimen can help.

The Benefits of Hemp for Your Life

Sustainability

Hemp is a great sustainable alternative to more traditional fibers like cotton. It’s easy to grow, the whole plant can be used, and it is biodegradable. It is very similar to bamboo, rayon, or viscose in that it is a manmade natural fiber. You can use it in your own home for sustainable, affordable alternatives.

Health and Relaxation

CBD oil has so many documented benefits, and because CBD can be provided without any THC, it can be found and sold almost anywhere. You can apply it topically, ingest it, or even turn it into a vapor. The results will vary depending on what you intend to use the CBD oil for and your specific physiology, but if you feel anxious or are in pain, trying out CBD can be an excellent natural relief to go alongside healthcare advice.

Conclusion

As the world moves towards the future, it is time that we started to rid ourselves of our longstanding preconceived notions and instead embrace the potential of natural elements we have been using for 10,000 years. The hemp plant can be used in the textile industry, it can be used as a source of protein, and the benefits of CBD oil are still being discovered to this day. By adopting hemp more into our everyday lives, we can encourage the sector to grow and for the sustainable potentials of the entire plant to be realized.

