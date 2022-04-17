If you’ve utilized the internet to search and locate products for quitting smoking chances are you’ve found a few sites for support and assistance in quitting. These forums are centered around helping smokers quit by providing guidance as well as encouragement and assistance for those who are trying to quit tobacco. But I’d like to play the role of devil’s advocate and ask if they’re useful.

If you’re trying to stop smoking cigarettes, you could feel overwhelmed by the variety of products and information available to aid you in quitting. You might also be amazed at the number of support forums for quitting smoking that is available and the advice provided by users in these forums. Don’t forget, that anyone who quit smoking is likely to advocate the method that worked for them as I advocate the highly efficient cognitive behavioral therapy approach.





It is my belief in the fact that any chemically assisted (nicotine replacement therapy, chantixtherapy, zyban etc.).) or other treatments (hypnosis and laser therapy, acupuncture, herbal solutions) to stop smoking are ineffective. Why is that? Because I believe that every person can think rationally and with a qualified teacher, you can be taught everything. It was because I understood the adversaries (nicotine to be precise) and learning to fight it that I defeated smoking cigarettes.

Forums for support to Quit smoking can assist you in understanding how to defeat your opponent however, by their very nature, they’re disorganized and overflowing with a mix of valuable tips and social commentary. Social media can get distracting from the main focus of your attention – unless you simply want to socialize on the internet! If you’re trying to learn on something new, a specialized information source is far superior to an unfocused forum!

I think that when you decide to stop smoking, you’re best performing it once you’ve been taught how to complete it. As an example, I wouldn’t attempt replacing the brake lines on my car until I’ve received a guide to show me how. A few people might, but guess who is at a greater chance of having brake fluid leak all over their driveways and brake failure at the corner? It’s not me!

So, what’s learning to stop smoking got to do with quitting smoking forums for support? If you’ve already learned to stop smoking cigarettes, you will have certain things to you, and you will not require any assistance.

In the beginning, you will be in doubt about the decision you made to stop smoking. You’ll feel 100% sure that you’ve taken the right step. If you’re not certain how to quit smoking you might miss this essential step. It’s like selecting toothpaste. It’s such an easy decision to make that you don’t even think about it for any thought. You simply decide what you’d like (probably smoking toothpaste!) Take the toothpaste, and go forward. It’s not a matter of if it was the right choice. Smoking cessation should be like this, too.

In addition, if you’ve found a way to stop smoking you have already researched your opponent. It’s a thoroughly researched enemy, and there’s not much known about it. Your opponent is nicotine. The attack strategies remain the same every time it fights and it does not change its strategies. The same triggers will always be there and your reactions are the reason you smoke all this time. Since it’s a numb adversary with just one kind of attack to take on every situation It’s easy to defeat once you are the know-how!

It is always awe-inspiring the number of posts on Quit smoking apps support forums, where people seek assistance in the forums where they’re suffering from an impossible craving. If you are aware of your adversaries and can defeat their attacks easily and celebrate each victory.

Support forums for quitting smoking can be useful for figuring out how to stop smoking, but they also keep people who would like to quit in a state of uncertainty about stopping smoking. The forums for quitting smoking have been filled with posts that celebrate how long it has been since an individual quit.

Why should we care?

If you decide to stop the habit, that’s it. It is over and done. Indicating how long it has been since you stopped smoking with each posting (as some forum participants do) is a way of highlighting the misconception that you’ve abstained from smoking cigarettes. There is no way to say that you quit smoking but you’ve just re-entered normal life with the remaining 79 percent of the US people who do not smoke and don’t have a problem with nicotine.

If you decide to make quitting smoking a huge issue, it’s likely to come with a lot of issues. Do not tweet about “your quit” on support forums for quit smoking and you’re only pushing your emotional connection with addiction to nicotine. You’re going to stop smoking cigarettes, which is great news take it easy and get on with it!

In the end, I’ve written this article to illustrate the differences in opinion regarding stopping smoking cigarettes. There are many within the community of smokers who would be shocked to find me questioning the motives and support of the quit smoking forums. But I’m arguing that because of their purpose of providing extended support, they’re turning the act of quitting smoking into a larger problem than it actually is. The motives are definitely noble but, in the end, these forums aren’t backed by tobacco businesses! However, blaming the difficulties and struggles it is self-gratifying.

In the end, that exuberant sensation heightened the satisfaction I experienced at times when I had had them readily available. It was just a confirmation of how important cigarettes were for me. This shook my mind as to why I quit initially. It was like my initial reason to quit became less important. It led me to keep smoking for a long time until I found a method to fool my brain.

Every quit smoking guide I’ve read suggests throwing out your last cigarettes to ensure you don’t fall for temptation but this won’t work for everyone.

My main concern was to ensure that I had the last 3-to 4 cigarettes close to me always. I kept them in my purse so that I would not see them every when I opened the purse. I felt secure knowing that they were there but they weren’t an ongoing attraction. The fact that they were there helped me shift my attention away from smoking cigarettes. Being able to not have them placed me in a constant anxiety condition.

The trick worked because I just needed to know that they were in stock. After that, I was able to decide whether or not. I knew that in the event that the urge was overpowering, I could have access to cigarettes to alleviate the anxiety. Without my stash, I didn’t have a choice. In the absence of it, I would have to stop smoking.

