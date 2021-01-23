Recent reports are indicating that the Detroit Lions will honor quarterback Matthew Stafford’s request for a trade. It’s not exactly a surprising announcement as he earlier stated he didn’t want to become part of another rebuild. Rumors also indicate that the San Francisco 49ers have interest in acquiring him.

Still for the 49ers and general manager John Lynch it’s better to pass on Stafford. Even if he does get acquired he’s not worth trading the 12th overall pick for, nor a second or third round pick either. Which doesn’t seem like enough to sway for the Lions to trade him to San Francisco.

One issue with Stafford is that he’s not a long-term answer at quarterback he will turn 33 in two weeks. So what does that give the 49ers? Two to three seasons before he either retires, gets released or traded?

Stafford since 2018 has dealt with a number of injuries including to his back and hip.

Also concerning is that Stafford plays better in a dome than he does outside of one. In 56 games he’s completed 61 percent of his passes, thrown for 15,117 yards, 89 touchdowns and 48 interceptions. His overall record 23-33.

For Lynch there are other questions to factor in that make it even more difficult to acquire Stafford. It starts mostly with what happens to free agent offensive tackle Trent William? Does he get re-signed? After that what happens to the starting secondary with Jacquiski Tartt, K’Waun Williams, Richard Sherman, and Jason Verrett free agents?

With so many question marks on the roster it doesn’t make sense for the 49ers to trade for Stafford.

Truthfully there’s a franchise that is in better shape and likely more willing to give up better picks to acquire him since their starting quarterback recently retired. That is the Indianapolis Colts. It also gives Stafford the best opportunity to get to the playoffs while also playing his home games in a dome.

