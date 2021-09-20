There may be numerous skincare products you can buy to help boost your skincare routine, but although many products are offered, only a few come out on top and stand out. Vitamin C serums, for one, have taken over the skincare product arena, and it’s no surprise when we think about how much antioxidants can do for our health – which includes our skin’s health, as well. So whilst you may already take vitamin C supplements every day, it can’t hurt to add a little extra dose of vitamin C to your regimen in the form of vitamin C serums, and the hype about these serums is definitely real. But what can you expect with vitamin C serums, and what are their top benefits for your skin? Here’s what you should know.

1. Protection against damage from the sun





Since vitamin C is loaded with antioxidants, you may well believe that it can protect you against damage from the sun. The antioxidants contained in vitamin C are known for fighting free radicals from UV rays, and they can repair the damage to your skin over time. But of course, even if you have a vitamin C serum, you should still apply proper sunscreen whenever you go out because it cannot absorb UVB or UVA rays, unlike sunscreen. Vitamin C may blunt the effects of sun damage.

2. Lightening dark spots

Serums made with vitamin C can also potentially lighten the dark spots on your skin caused by hyperpigmentation. More research has to be done in this regard, but vitamin C aiding in lightening the skin and reducing the appearance of darker spots shows a lot of promise indeed.

3. Helping smooth fine lines and wrinkles

Without a doubt, vitamin C has been widely used in many skincare products for years, especially products designed to tackle ageing signs. Vitamin C serums, such as SkinCeuticals C E Ferulic, available from https://www.totalbodycare.co.uk/, even combine the best ingredients – vitamin C as well as ferulic acid and vitamin E. Some studies found that applying vitamin C serum on the skin can likely decrease the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles if used for a minimum of 3 months. You can add to the results by consuming a diet high in vitamin C as well. If you don’t like citrus fruits, you can always turn to other sources of vitamin C, such as broccoli, spinach, and red peppers.

4. Boosting the production of collagen

Collagen is a naturally present protein in our bodies, and it makes the skin more elastic and firmer. But as the body gets older, it minimises the production of collagen. If you apply vitamin C to your skin, you may encourage the production of collagen. Additionally, whatever collagen is in your skin can be maintained and protected as well.

5. Faster healing

If you have cuts or wounds and they are not healing fast enough, it may be that your body doesn’t have enough vitamin C. By applying a topical serum of vitamin C to your skin, you can promote the faster healing of wounds and cuts. In addition, since vitamin C encourages collagen production, this same protein can aid in faster healing, too.

