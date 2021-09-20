As the popularity of tattoos grows, so does the need to understand the people who have them. The possible explanations for getting one might be as varied as the art itself. Several individuals talk about the endorphin surge they feel after getting a tattoo, but why exactly does it happen?

Probably because tattoos, as a whole, change a person’s mental state.





If you have any psychological issues, you can always contact a mental health expert

The relation with self-esteem

The desire to improve oneself is ingrained in our human nature. Tattoos can draw attention to aspects of the body and personality important to the individual. The rush of feel-good neurotransmitters that comes when getting a tattoo might aid a boost in self-confidence. Similar to the surge and excitement you experience when you receive a new dress or hairstyle or when you are applauded on your achievements, but the thing is, tattoos can stay much longer! Moreover, taking this big step with something you’ve always wanted to do may provide you with a sense of success, pleasure and happiness.

Tattoos, under this logic, basically enhance the perception we hold of ourselves. Self-esteem and confidence all significantly improve as a result of ‘enhancing’ self image. Therefore, body appreciation is a healthy and generally encouraging approach for anybody who wishes to increase their confidence.

A part of the healing process

Several individuals feel that tattooing creates a type of safety blanket, thus it is a sort of a physical, psychological and emotional transformation people are often attracted to. Many undergo these body modifications to improve their self-esteem to cover up, primarily from unbearable mental health issues. Tattoos can assist a person in confronting and healing after significant psychological or physical trauma suffered in life.

Memorial tattoos, for example, are often done to ease the grieving period, to keep memories of whatever is experienced alive and always remembered. Addressing trauma in this way is a rather therapeutic process. Moreover, by putting a positive spin on difficulties, people may improve their general mental state and re-create a sense of certainty and stability, which definitely correlates with self-esteem and confidence.

Provide a sense of independence and power

Tattoos, for many people, represent a sense of freedom and uniqueness however, because of their permanent nature, they need a level of dedication. The choice to commit to a symbol on one’s body for the rest of their life implies certain confidence in oneself, as well as one’s own decisions. For many, getting a tattoo represents coming of age and embracing one’s individuality. This indicates a sense of security in one’s life, body and mind.

Many people use tattoos to boost their prestige and authority. Tattoos allow people to be part of a specific demographic and culture, but all the while highlighting their own distinct traits and uniqueness.

What do the studies say?

Researchers polled 2,395 undergrads from six colleges and discovered that women with four or more tattoos have greater self-esteem than their tattoo-free peers. They believe this is because, at that stage, body art becomes a more integral part of a person’s identity.

Jerome Koch, the study’s lead author, believes that rather than talking about deviance, it’s actually related to the overall well being.

Bottomline

Finally, tattoos may benefit people in more than one manner. They are sentiments that people do not always share with others. An expression of what they don’t want to say in words. They allow people to be more expressive without pushing them to express much. People see tattoos as a great commitment, which they admire in a society where people engage with barely anything.

