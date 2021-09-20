If you wonder if this is the best solution for your missing teeth, the answer is YES! Many people would love to pursue dental implants but do not know what they are and their truth. Considering that there is a lot of false information on the internet and among different people, you may question whether dental implants are the right choice. If you have one or more missing teeth, you should consider seeing a dental implant specialist in Sunnyvale, CA, after seeing the following truths about this amazing treatment option:

Dental implants are just as strong as your natural teeth.

Dental implants are the only available tooth-replacement option that tries to match your natural teeth. Whether its strength or durability, they are built just like natural teeth. With dental implants, you can rest assured you will experience nearly the same ability to chew and bite as you would with your natural teeth. Once the dental implant gets placed on your jawbone, the bone gets fused around the implant. The bond is pretty strong and mimics your natural teeth’s strength.





With dental implants, you say goodbye to cavities.

Having excellent oral hygiene cannot be understated by all means. Everyone wants their oral health to be as perfect as possible. Unfortunately, our mouths do not always cooperate. If you find yourself in a situation where you can get dental implants, you are in luck. Dental implants are made out of materials that cannot decay like natural teeth. You will have your implants for as long as you live, and you do not have to worry about them getting cavities.

You do not need to lose all your teeth to get dental implants.

Dental implants are a suitable treatment option for anyone who has one or more missing teeth. If you want to replace only one tooth, that is still possible. Your dentist will use a single dental implant to support a custom-made dental crown. If you need multiple teeth or a full arch of teeth, your dentist will strategically place several implants to support a customized dental bridge or an overdenture.

Dental implants are long-lasting and durable.

If you want dental implants, you can either choose those made from titanium or porcelain. The two are extremely durable and not easy to break. They can take the full biting force of your teeth and jaws comfortably. What’s more, they do not decay, so if you observe proper care and maintenance, they should serve you for several decades.

Implants do not require special care.

If you are hesitant to get dental implants because you think they will need specialized care, that is not the case. You will only care for them as you would with natural teeth. As long as you observe routine dental care, daily hygiene, and occasional prosthetic treatments, your implants will serve you for decades.

Dental implants are good for you in so many ways. They not only boost your confidence and give you a bright, beautiful smile but also play a massive role in preserving and maintaining your health and a youthful appearance. Get your dental implants and enjoy their many benefits.

