This is the season of giving, and while all of us like to think how we’ll do all the Christmas shopping in advance, avoid the crowds and the disappointing sold-out signs in our favorite online store, the truth is there’s always a gift or two missing.

In case you haven’t got round to preparing something special for your loved ones just yet, don’t panic. We bring you the ultimate last-minute gift ideas, most of which can be purchased online within minutes.

A Voucher for an Online Course

If you have someone in your life who is trying to figure out what their dream career is, or already has it all figured out but money might be tight, what better gift than a course that could change their life?

Since last spring, online courses have become extremely popular, being a safe alternative to live education, which can be a risk because of the Covid-19 situation. There is an online course for virtually anything, and mind you, most of them are just as thorough and high quality as live ones.

Our suggestion is a full course for microblading certification online, as permanent makeup is predicted to be a huge trend in 2021. What this course the perfect choice for a gift is the fact that it requires no prior experience in the branch!

Membership for an Audible Book Platform

This year especially, many people have discovered the advantages of audio books. With the popularity of audio books growing, numerous avid readers have become avid listeners. This was recognized by major publishers, who now release almost everything in audio format, too. They even take it a step further and have their best-sellers read by authors, and even celebrities!

So if you’re looking for the perfect gift for a bookworm, why not give them unlimited access to countless books instead of just one? Membership for an audio book platform truly is a gift that keeps on giving!

A Beauty Subscription Box

Any makeup lover will be over the moon upon receiving a beauty box subscription! The phenomenon of the beauty box – a package containing a selection of new beauty and makeup products in minis or sample sizes (or even full sizes, if you want to splurge) delivered to your doorstep every month – has really taken off and there’s now a range of options to choose from.

There are makeup boxes, skincare packages, and even perfume ones. You can choose between mainstream brands and artisanal, natural products so many people have switched to. What makes it a unique gift is the element of surprise, so it’s not just a box of products, it’s a memorable experience!

Stationary

If you’re looking for a gift for someone whose taste you’re not really familiar with, stationery is one of the best options. Who doesn’t love a nice, quality planner, along with a notepad and envelopes to match? It’s a universal gift appropriate for any occasion, including Christmas, and it’s also a great opportunity to support small businesses and local artists who may be struggling this year.

If you’re looking for a more luxurious gift that’s bound to impress its receiver, how about a classy engraved fountain pen?

Family Board Games

Last but not least, why not get something the whole family can enjoy? Board games are much more than a lighthearted pastime. They are an opportunity for family members of all ages to spend quality time together, for children to learn something new and develop their social and cognitive skills, and for the adults to go back to their childhood for an evening.

The board game industry has been very creative lately, and they’ve succeeded in catering to all tastes. From TV-show and movie inspired interpretations of the classics, to elaborate murder mysteries for adult board gamers, there’s plenty to choose from.

To Wrap Thing Up

It’s been a stressful year, so the holiday season is the perfect opportunity to show our loved ones how much we appreciate them, but this isn’t the time to get too comfortable and stop following anti-Covid measures. Christmas shopping euphoria always has its climax a few days before Christmas Eve, but with the current situation, we strongly urge you to switch to online shopping as a safer and much more practical option.

Stay safe and Merry Christmas!

