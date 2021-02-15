Theprinceofnc and King Statik spent weeks putting together an EP we would all enjoy. Ranging from old school to 2020 rap vibes. Trapademics is only volume 1 of hopefully a great long season of mixtapes . The amazing mixtape features 5 tracks with it’s hit track “Trapademic”. You can expect very vulgar language and versatile flows coming from Theprinceofnc and King Statik himself.

Soaring out of Chapel Hill, North Carolina, King Statik is new to the music scene with only one track prior released titled “Time”. His track “Time” can be considered an R&B/Love story track as he discuss’s issues he has faced with a previous partner. We can look forward to more music being released from King Statik in the future and hopefully an album by the end of 2021.

Theprinceofnc is no new face to the music scene. He has numerous hits ranging from “Intro” to “Don’t Play” to “With You”. He is hailing out of Raleigh, North Carolina and is only 20 years old . He previously released an album “Life 2” which is volume 2 to the previous album “Life”. Both albums feature Hip-Hop & R&B tracks , which all received positive reviews!

“Another Day” has to be the worst song put on the mixtape. The mixing and mastering was not so good and King Statik seemed to lack lyricist . Trapademic is hands down the best track on the album , both artist flowed perfected well and took no time to discuss issues they are facing in an interesting style. You can stream “Trapademics” on Spinrilla, Soundcloud, Live Mixtapez and MyMixtapez. Trapademics shows the industry that it is harder to win then you may think it is.

