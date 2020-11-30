Things to consider if you want to be a piano teacher

INSCMagazine: Get Social!



















It is no surprise or unusual to see piano playing as a career opportunity. Studies also suggest that piano teaching jobs in the US are likely to grow by 11%, creating 155,000 jobs in the field by 2028. Hence, you can think about it as a way of earning an additional or full-time income. And when you live in a place like Smithtown where people love music and especially piano playing, you can naturally harbor this type of idea in your mind. Finding students should not be a problem here. You can join any music studio to build your student base.

Teaching piano can be a fulfilling and rewarding experience if you get enthusiastic learners. When you share your musical discoveries with them, the excitement on their faces can blow you away. But you may have to deal with unwilling students also. Hence, don’t be casual in your approach. Since teaching music requires a certain amount of credential and know-how, you have to equip your arsenal with all types of information to get going. Here are a few insights that can help you in this matter.

Competency with piano

If you plan to teach this instrument to anyone, you need to know well about it. You should have command over posture, sight-reading, and everything else that a professional requires. Only then can you win the trust and respect of your students. They will follow you whether you talk about fingering, theory, posture, etc. However, you would need to be a great communicator so that they listen to you.

Piano education

Some people say you don’t need a degree to become a private piano teacher. While it may not be necessary, you need to have formal music education in Smithtown to get hired at a reputed music school or by someone to train them at their place. Having proper training can improve your knowledge and experience of piano playing. At the same time, your students and their parents will also have some faith in you from the beginning. So before you start pursuing this path, join the right piano school in the town to enhance your skills. It would come to your advantage, even more, when you teach students at an advanced level. They most often choose people who have adequate credentials.

Patience

When you teach kids, you need to understand that they can be annoying, temperamental, and gross. You have to manage them to help them pick up piano playing skills. However, it would be best to look for middle or high school students if you cannot do this.

Individual or general learning theme

Every student tends to have a different kind of aptitude and grasping power. You should be able to identify their strengths and weaknesses to make them comfortable with the piano. Create a lesson for each of them based on their unique attributes to be successful in your endeavor. In Smithtown, you can expect to get many students due to the musical atmosphere. Hence, you don’t have to worry about your earnings.

Since you already know that you want to become a piano teacher, pay attention to how your music teacher treats you when you train. You can pick up a good habit or two from them to use along your teaching journey.

Personal skills and growth

Just because you are a teacher, it doesn’t mean you don’t have to make any effort on yourself. You have to work on your teaching expertise and evolve your skills to enrich your students with new ideas and techniques. If you don’t do this, you will find yourself stuck at a certain point. You may not get an opportunity to market your knowledge and proficiency to its full potential.

As already mentioned once, a piano teaching job can be a lucrative and gratifying career. However, to progress in this field, you first need to acquaint yourself with the instrument and get command over it. So look for a reputable music school and do the training even if you are a self-trained person. Students and their parents give preference to someone who comes from a stable and reliable background. And formal education in this can give you an edge. In Smithtown, there is no shortage of piano schools. Hence, you don’t have to worry about honing your skills.

Whether you should go for basic or advanced classes, it depends on your level of confidence and firmness with instrument handling. If your concepts are clear and your posture and everything else is bang on, you can consider taking an advanced course. Still, please take the opinion of a professional piano teacher first. Let them know your purpose and analyze your strengths. They can recommend the best course of action to you based on this. In the end, you can find yourself closer to achieving your goal.

