TIA Expands Global Leadership With QuEST Forum India Conclave 2020

ARLINGTON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ICT–The Telecommunications Industry Association (TIA), the leading association representing the manufacturers and suppliers of high-tech communications networks, today announced the success of its QuEST Forum India Conclave 2020 virtual event and substantiates the global interest in collaboration through the information communications technology (ICT) initiatives led by TIA. The three-hour virtual seminar was held on November 6th and featured several leading industry speakers, including the keynote presentation by Anuj Jain, President at Reliance Jio, one of the world’s largest telecom operators, which serves over 400 million subscribers.

“At TIA, we pride ourselves on facilitating the global advancement of the ICT industry and we were honored to have Reliance Jio’s President deliver the keynote address at our India Conclave,” said Ken Koffman, Senior Vice President and CTO at TIA. “Global events like this help the industry move forward together by providing a forum to learn and share best practices, which is increasingly important as 5G and other network technologies are being deployed around the world.”

India Conclave Agenda:



Welcome and Introductions: Sriram Srinivasaraghavan, Delivery and Operations Head, Co-Chair, India Hub, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS)



2020 Year Report of India Hub: Sriram Srinivasaraghavan, TCS



TIA QuEST Forum and Activities: Ken Koffman, CTO and Senior Vice President, TIA



India Hub Plan for the Year: Soumitra (Raju) Wadalkar, Co-Chair, India Hub



Executive Keynote: Impact of 5G presented by Anuj Jain, President, Reliance Jio



Best Practices Sharing by India Hub Members:



Merina Moses, Delivery Excellence Head, CMI Unit, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS)



Nagarajan R, Architect within “Cisco on Cisco” team in IT, Cisco India



Software Excellence Initiative:



Phase 1: Update to-date by Ashok Dandekar, ASQ and TIA QuEST Forum Fellow



Phase 2: Plan for the future by S M Balasubramaniyan (S M Bala), Chairman and Chief Mentor, Digital Core Technologies

To watch the recording, visit: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/recording/2768588281836078339

