For many people, the kitchen is the center of the home. It’s where families get together to eat, talk, or just hang out. There’s no better place than the kitchen to display framed artwork to bring together a style scheme to create a warm and welcoming environment, or as an interesting piece of art for your guests, family members, or guests to enjoy. Kitchen designs are based on a mix of practicality and personal style, however, there’s always a place to include artwork in the kitchen.

Here are some suggestions for how you can decorate your kitchen using framed artwork picasso tiles.





Artistic Ideas for a Tuscan Kitchen

Tuscan style is based on simplicity, practicality, and ease of use, and makes it a perfect option for kitchens. This style of design is based on earthy warm colors mosaics or colored tiles as well as natural materials for countertops and flooring. Tuscan kitchen art must also be minimalist yet full of hue. The art print that is framed Tuscan Textures by Studio Voltaire is the perfect match to this type of design. The tile-like shapes are filled with simple and textured designs with vibrant colors from Tuscany such as burnt oranges, golden yellows, and a rich Terracotta, with burgundies and browns along with olive greens.

With this variety of hues to pick from you can easily match countertops, cabinets flooring, accents, and flooring by incorporating this print in a Mediterranean style.

Country-Style Kitchen Art

The most sought-after decorating styles today is the country style, and nowhere are the handmade components, the natural material and the inviting warmth of a rustic style more fitting as in the kitchen. When selecting kitchen art in the style of a country kitchen it is important to choose pictures that showcase these characteristics of country style. Prints like Prairie Gold by Mary Kay Krell bursts with the country vibe.

The colors are warm and inviting with the focus on fresh sunflowers that have just emerged from the fields and a hand-made quilt that flows over the table, as well as an array of ripe peaches that have been soaking up the sun. The wooden chair that lies just above the table calls the viewers to relax and sit while soaking in the comfortable ambiance on a hot summer day.

Fine Art Prints available in the Kitchen

If you’d rather hang high-quality kitchen prints created by masters, there is a wide selection of museum-quality prints to highlight an array of styles. If you want to create a modern kitchen it is possible to emphasize the sleek lines and practical style with a print like Pablo Picasso’s The Kitchen, 1948. The use of lines and soft colors blends perfectly with the modern design, and the style that is portrayed by the geometric shapes is certain to become an eye-catching conversation piece for the years to come.

If you’re looking to opt for an enthralling design, like contemporary or eclectic, you should consider the Andy Warhol print.. This classic example of contemporary pop art has an appropriate theme for kitchens, and the predominant use of reds by Warhol can easily be incorporated into the kitchen’s appliances, accessories, and accessories to bring the entire design together.

Whatever style you’ve decided to go with to decorate your kitchen there’s an art print that can be framed that will add style and interest to the décor. With the variety of prints available on the market it is certain that you will discover one that will add the perfect accent to your home.

