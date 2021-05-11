Presently, there are a number of websites that upload free movies online illegally. One such website is Todaypk. This platform is providing online movies download free of cost. This is one major reason why there has been a decrease in the number of people going to the cinemas. Because of such illegal piracy websites, movie makers have gone through a huge loss.

There is no denying the fact that piracy has become a nightmare for so many of them whether it is producers, actors, or directors. For websites like Todaypk movies, a number of complaints have already been lodged. Nevertheless all the illegal websites are still continuing to upload movies and other content. Nothing is stopping them from doing so. And, you know what is more painful? A number of people are supporting these illegal websites because they get to watch everything for free. So many of them choose to support and download todaypk movies in hollywood and bollywood. This has surely led to the decrease in the box office collection. And, that is not just the end. Not only the industry is suffering, but the cinema halls are suffering too. At present websites like todaypk have released so many movies and other content on the platform.

Below mentioned is everything you need to know about piracy websites.

Know about todaypk

Todaypk is a platform that is responsible for leaking all the content for free. People can easily opt for todaypk movies download and watch them for free. The website is filled with a number of pirated movies both from bollywood and hollywood. A user can download the movie or series of his/her choice and can binge watch. The website is not only making it easy for the users to download the content but also offering them perks like not asking for any sign up of login id. This is another reason why such websites are grabbing the attention of so many users day by day. The website offers content related from famous entertainment giants like Zee5, Hotstar, and many more. The website uploads the content as soon the movie or series is released or some times before the actual release also.

The website has not only made it easy for the users to binge watch but they can also download anything without spending any money. As per as the popularity and the release date, movies and shows are displayed on the homepage itself.

Movies Leaked by Todaypk website

Not guilty for leaking shows and movies, this website offers a plethora of content. Whether it is hollywood or bollywood, the website leaks everything in no time. It released popular hollywood movies like Endgame, Avengers, Men In Black, and many more. When it comes to Bollywood content, they have leaked movies like Love Aaj Kal, Pati Patni Aur Woh, Chapaak, Dabangg 3, and more. Apart from the movies, the website has also leaked some Malayalam, Pakistani, Bengali, and Punjabi movie content. This website is also known for leaking Bhoot Part One, Shubh Mangal Savdhan, The Haunted Ship, and more.

Other websites like todaypk

Know what exactly the government is doing to stop piracy

It is said that the government has taken many steps to get rid of piracy of movies and series. As per the Cinematograph Act which was approved in the year 2019, any person found recording a movie without the consent of the director or the producer will be behind the bars for three years at least. In addition to this, a fine of Rs10 lakhs will also be imposed.

According to the court of law, if an individual is taken to the court and is found guilty, then it will be considered as a criminal offense. The court will assume that the person is found guilty.

